Training together pays off with state championships for Jentrie Alderson and Katelyn Rupe

WICHITA — Months and hours of training together have paid off for Jentrie Alderson and Katelyn Rupe.

The two distance runners — Alderson, a Southeast of Saline senior, and Rupe, a Salina Central freshman — both won their respective 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the KSHSAA state track and field championships on Friday and Saturday at Cessna Stadium.

Alderson finished her high school career by winning both races in Class 3A for the second straight year, while Rupe won her first two individual titles in the 5A meet.

"Just the aspect of training together makes it so much better, because we're able to push each other," said Rupe, who broke both of her school records at state. "She especially pushes me and is such a good role model, and then with Huey (Counts) too holding us accountable. It's very gratifying."

One last memory at state

With Rupe running the 3,200 on Friday morning, Alderson did not see her win her first gold medal. Alderson ran her 3,200 on Friday evening.

But on Saturday afternoon, they ran the 1,600 just two races apart. Rupe watched Alderson win her race in 5:10.94, and then it was her turn to take the track.

Rupe didn't make a charge for the lead until the final lap when she got some encouragement from Alderson, who was cheering on the infield moments after her own race concluded. Rupe's time was 5:08.08.

"It was absolutely amazing watching her race," Alderson said. "When I first watched her take off, it was pretty early. I want to say it was with a good 500 meters to go and I got a little nervous. She knew what she was doing. "

Rupe said it helped to have Alderson cheering her on.

"Just the way the race went, it worked out well," Rupe said. "I was able to sit back a little bit, which I know is not always the most fun to be in front of people sitting back. It was nice (to be) a person sitting behind just to take the opportunity to get it at the end."

A slight break

After a last run together on Sunday, Alderson and Rupe are taking some time off before they ease back into training in a week.

Alderson will begin her preparation for her freshman season at Pittsburg State, while Rupe's plan is to train for cross country. Rupe did not run cross country last fall, playing tennis for Central instead. She still intends to play tennis in the fall while also running cross country.

