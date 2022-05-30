Flood Watch issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Richland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Wahpeton. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Start to put up flood wall (Breckenridge) if river is forecast to go above 15 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CDT Thursday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday and continue falling to 10.8 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO