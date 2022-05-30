ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax County, NM

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 12:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Socorro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY At 547 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles south of Bosque Del Apache Refuge, or 30 miles east of Monticello, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Socorro County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
