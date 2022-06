Stranger Things revels in the nostalgia and the aesthetic of the 1980s — but that nostalgia is presented in a very limited scope. Throughout its four seasons, the Netflix show celebrates what little boys who grew up in predominantly white suburbs in the ’80s loved, and not much else. It makes sense, considering the creators themselves were little boys during that decade. The Duffer brothers have been open about their influences and all the references in the show, which have translated into the main characters’ passions: Ghostbusters, Dungeons & Dragons, and Dig Dug, to name a few.

