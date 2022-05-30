ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Young Bucks Wanted To Give the Hardys Another Career Moment At AEW Double or Nothing

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Young Bucks spoke about their match with the Hardys at AEW Double or Nothing and working to give them another career moment. Here are highlights:. Matt Jackson on their goals for the match: “We definitely wanted to present something fresh to the...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look, Confirms New Name

Dakota Kai is preparing to turn a new leaf. On Tuesday, Kai officially became a free agent along with nine other former WWE/NXT Superstars who were released on April 29. Besides confirming her new ring name to be King Kota, which she filed to trademark on May 9, Kai shared a few pics of her new look via Twitter. The former two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is now sporting a hairdo with a blend of pink, grey and black streaks, as opposed to the all-pink style she was last seen with.
WWE
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Robe for His Final Match Revealed

Ric Flair's robe has been a signature aspect of his presentation throughout his legendary career, and "The Nature Boy" revealed what his robe for his final pro wrestling match would be during an announcement on Memorial Day. Flair dropped a trailer for the first-ever "Jim Crockett Promotions" action figure, which goes on sale on Friday. The figure has Flair dressed in a white robe with grey trim and purple accents throughout, including flowers and butterflies. Each of the figures will be personally signed by the 16-time world champion.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

Lacey Evans’ WWE RAW Match Nixed Despite Being Advertised

After several weeks of anticipation, Lacey Evans was set to return to action on this week’s WWE RAW. She was advertised to be in action Monday night, but that did not happen. Evans was not mentioned, nor was the reason for her match being scrapped. As she is a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Divas Champion Returning On Next Week’s Raw

A former WWE Divas Champion will be making her return to WWE television on next week’s “Raw”. It was announced during an episode of Miz TV tonight that Maryse will return to WWE next Monday to celebrate the “Miz and Mrs.” Season 3 premiere. As noted, the show will now air on Monday nights after WWE RAW goes off the air at 11 pm ET. The new episodes follow The Miz joining “Dancing With The Stars”, the couple celebrating their anniversary, having a pregnancy scare, getting their mothers into dating, and more.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To The Butch Character

In recent weeks fans have seen a number of talents get called up from NXT one of which was former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne. When the Bruiserweight was called up to the Friday Night SmackDown brand he was paired with Sheamus and Ridge Holland and introduced to the world as Butch.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

8-Year-Old Throws Top WWE Superstar ‘Under The Bus’ On MasterChef Jr.

The Miz may have found the toughest tag team partner of his life on Gordon Ramsey’s FOX reality competition cooking show “MasterChef Junior”. Wrestling Inc. can exclusively share this clip from this Thursday’s WWE themed episode featuring The Miz and his precious eight-year-old cooking partner, Ivy.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Ric Flair Reveals How Vince McMahon Made Him Cry During Tense Meeting

Ric Flair is considered by many to be one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring, but back in 2007 his in-ring career was winding down. The Nature Boy talked about this period of time during a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, and he noted that he took exception to WWE asking him to advertise an event in South Carolina that he wasn’t booked for.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles (And It’s Not Good)

So much for that. Last month, the biggest story in WWE was the night Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on Monday Night Raw. The company has since responded to the departure, which included the Women’s Tag Team Titles being vacated. A tournament was announced to crown new champions, but there was no details announced. It turns out that the tournament might be in jeopardy.
WWE
PWMania

Dolph Ziggler Among Others Backstage at AEW Dynamite

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler was backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, Ziggler lives in the Los Angeles region and was visiting friends. Ryan Nemeth, his brother, has been with AEW for a few years and worked last night’s Elevation tapings, teaming up with Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi against The Death Triangle. Elevation spoilers can be found at this link.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Jade Cargill Renames Cody Rhodes’ AEW Elevator Entrance

When Cody Rhodes announced his departure from All Elite Wrestling, the “Cody Elevator” style entrance had disappeared from AEW entirely; until last night at AEW Double or Nothing. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill came out to a star-studded entrance for her match with Anna Jade, involving show-girls and the return of the elevator from under the stage.
WWE
PWMania

AJ Lee Reveals Her Favorite Wrestler on the AEW Roster

Former WWE star AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee spoke about the AEW product on Renee Paquette’s podcast and revealed her favorite wrestler on the roster:. “I’ve been watching some AEW. I’ve got to say, I love so many people on the roster. I think the best wrestler they have is Serena Deeb. Serena and I go way back. I was in FCW and I was the first indie female they had signed in like a decade or something. It was this huge deal. I only had two years of experience. When she came in, it was like I was drowning and this wonderful person came in to save me. She was an indie wrestler that had a lot of experience. She was so good and she taught me so much in a very short period of time and then got injured, and then I had to step up and be the locker room leader.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

CM Punk Confronts MJF After Heated Promo On Dynamite

MJF has been the talk of the wrestling world recently as it’s been reported that his relationship with Tony Khan is strained. MJF is reportedly unhappy with the pay scale in AEW and over the weekend he shocked fans when he no showed a meet and greet. This week...
WWE
ClutchPoints

CM Punk breaks silence on AEW title win

CM Punk delighted the pro wrestling world when he defeated “Hangman” Adam Page to become an AEW champion. The former WWE man has been a huge addition to the roster and the promotion has benefited from having him. After the AEW event, CM Punk spoke to the media...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Undertaker Hated Former WWE Superstar’s Gimmick

A good gimmick can take a wrestler a long way, but unfortunately the wrong gimmick can also hold certain talents back. When Tyrus, formerly known as Brodus Clay, first arrived in WWE it seemed as if the company was lining him up to be a monster heel. However, WWE went in a different direction when they gave Tyrus the Funkasaurus gimmick.
WWE

