TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As of today, Hoosiers will no longer receive enhanced benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Many families right here in the Wabash Valley are struggling to make ends meet, especially when it comes to having enough food for their family. This new change will impact families and increase the need for local support.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO