Malibu, CA

The following incidents were reported between May 5 and May 13

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

5/1

Burglary vehicle

A property on Malibu Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the side window was smashed and estimated to cost $2,000 to repair.

5/5

Vehicle

An iPhone worth $1,500 was stolen from a vehicle parked near Mulholland Highway. The victim left the key underneath the tire and upon return the key and their belongings were stolen.

5/7

Burglary vehicle

A vehicle parked near Zuma Beach was broken into and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim received multiple notifications of unauthorized transactions estimated to be $13,000.

5/7

Vehicle theft

A vehicle parked near Malibu Urgent Care was broken into and an iPhone worth $1,400, a vintage camera worth $200, and a checkbook was stolen. The victim locked their vehicle and returned to see the front passenger window had been smashed. The window was estimated to cost $300 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/9

Grand theft

An iPhone, wallet and $450 in cash was stolen from a vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach. The victim said they left their vehicle unlocked, went surfing and returned to see the vehicle had been locked and ransacked. The victim notified his wife to manually unlock the vehicle and noticed miscellaneous items were taken.

5/10

Shattered glass

A vehicle parked near Sweetwater Canyon Drive was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the window was shattered and they were missing personal items. The window was estimated to cost $300. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/11

Burglary vehicle A vehicle parked near Kanan Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim locked her vehicle but upon return she noticed the vehicle's rooftop had been damaged and the driver and passenger side doors were left open. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The damage was estimated to cost $550 to repair.

5/11

Smash and grab

A vehicle parked near Escondido Falls Trails was broken into and ransacked. The front passenger window was shattered and the victims wallet and miscellaneous credit cards were stolen.there was no other damage made to the vehicle.

5/13

Home burglary

A home on Valmere Drive was burglarized. The victim received an alert of a break-in and said two suspects attempted to enter their home but were unsuccessful due to the security alarm system being triggered. The deputy taking the report said the alarm was found smashed on the ground. There was no sign of forced entry to the home. The deputy later reviewed the security cameras and said two male suspects were described as black and driving a four-door sedan. The security alarm was estimated to cost $200 to replace.

5/13

Attempt burglary

Two male adults wearing all black attempted to break into a home on Sea Vista Drive. The victim heard pounding outside her living room sliding doors and saw the two suspects crouching down the sliding door. As soon as the suspects were seen, they stood up, ran down the hill, entered a navy blue sedan and drove south on Sea Vista Drive.

