Sika has expanded concrete admixture capacity in the growing Mid-Atlantic construction market with a 42,600-sq.-ft. production facility in Stafford, Va. Two 6,000-plus gallon mixers equip the new plant for 50,000 tons’ annual capacity. Along with responding to high demand in the region, the operation guarantees optimized logistics, shorter transportation routes for raw materials and finished goods, and a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions that concrete customers are increasingly tracking in their supply chains.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO