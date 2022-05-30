ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania’s $9 smart LED bulbs are just as good as $50 rival bulbs

By Maren Estrada
 3 days ago
It’s honestly still pretty difficult to believe that some smart LED light bulbs like Philips Hue color A19 bulbs retail for a whopping $50 each? Even on sale, LED smart bulb deals on Philips Hue bulbs are still quite expensive. This Philips Hue 3-pack is $41 off right now, and it’s still $31.25 per bulb!

That’s a price some people are willing to pay. Why? Well, it’s because Philips Hue is the leading brand in the smart lighting space.

Don’t get us wrong, we love Philips Hue bulbs as much as anyone else. We even have a bunch of Hue bulbs ourselves. But if you’re just getting started with your smart lighting setup or if you don’t want to pay sky-high prices for light bulbs, there is another option that you should consider.

We’ve got some terrific LED smart bulb deals to show you!

Instead of paying $30, $40, or even $50 per bulb, check out Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs. They’re on sale on Amazon right now within striking distance of the lowest price ever.

Best LED Smart Bulb Deals

It should go without saying that smart LED light bulbs are awesome and versatile. But they’re also quite expensive if you buy them from the most popular brands out there.

Thankfully, several big lighting companies have come out with smart lights of their own. Importantly, they often cost far less than popular options from leading smart light brands.

Our favorite example right now comes from Sylvania. And Amazon has 4-packs of Sylvania Smart+ Full Color LED light bulbs on sale at an all-time low price. In fact, you can get a whole 4-pack for just over half the price of a single Philips Hue bulb!

Sylvania’s excellent smart bulbs support the same 16 million colors as Philips Hue A19 bulbs and they’re just as bright. They also can be controlled using a smartphone or your voice because they support all three major options. That includes Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri.

These bulbs are nice and bright, plus they’re dimmable so you can tune the color and the brightness anytime you want.

You’ll find all the key details below. Also, keep in mind that Amazon’s clippable coupon on the product page might not be available for much longer. Grab a 4-pack now before it’s too late.

Sylvania Smart+ fast facts

If you want a great LED smart bulb deal, this is about as good as it gets. Here are some key takeaways:

  • Control this multi-color smart LED light bulb from your smartphone using the free app
  • Or, connect it to your smart home system for limitless automation possibilities
  • Also supports voice control using any or all three of the most popular options — Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Siri
  • Unlike some rival LED smart bulbs, these bulbs don’t require a hub or any additional hardware to operate
  • Supports every color of the rainbow (and more — millions of colors plus tunable white!)
  • These bulbs are dimmable using the smart app or even a voice assistant
  • Create automations, routines, or schedule-based timers to control any or all of your smart lights

