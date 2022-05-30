ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Guest column: Healthy lawyers are better lawyers

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UccyZ_0fuy6N4Q00

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a judge, I see first-hand how mental issues can negatively impact an individual’s life if they don’t get the support they need. Lawyers are no different. Sometimes lawyers need help, and healthy lawyers are better lawyers.

That’s why the State Bar of Wisconsin, in collaboration with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, is committed to improving the health and well-being of the state’s lawyers.

Task Force Studies Lawyer Well-being

I recently chaired a task force to examine lawyer well-being in Wisconsin. We studied the issues, reviewed the obstacles, and made recommendations to ensure our legal community is on the right path.

I worked with scores of legal professionals with diverse backgrounds to analyze what we would like to see changed in Wisconsin’s legal culture to achieve better well-being amongst our peers.

The task force members discussed emotional health, occupational pursuits, creative or intellectual endeavors, sense of spirituality or greater purpose in life, physical health, and social connections with others.

People with poor “well-being” will likely allow stress, frustration, general anxieties or fears, or vicarious trauma associated with their jobs to go unaddressed.

As a result, they may be less productive in their work, resort to the use of substances, suffer diminished mental health, mismanage client funds or take unacceptable risks, perhaps be less civil toward others, and then find themselves in trouble.

In addition to work-related stressors, lawyers should be addressing any other issues that affect them, such as adverse childhood or adult experiences, trauma-induced disorders, substance use disorders, or any number of other concerns.

This is the 73rd year in which May has been designated as Mental Health Awareness month. But the main problem, which has not yet been overcome, is the stigma associated with mental health.

We must be Proactive

While the idea of addressing mental health has improved over the last decade, there are still too many people who are either unaware that they need to seek help or who are unwilling to do so.

Our Wisconsin law schools have been working with students to develop and maintain good personal well-being before starting their careers. And our judiciary receives training to identify the often unseen or unknown affects of crisis or trauma on people involved in the judicial system.

People are becoming more understanding of mental health issues, and with more education on the complex nuances of mental health, perhaps the stigma will eventually abate.

Our task force report has made numerous recommendations to promote better well-being in our legal community, and efforts to implement the recommendations are beginning.

Through this process, Wisconsin’s legal profession can make positive changes toward better addressing, and perhaps avoiding, the causes and consequences of the high rates of addiction and mental health issues in the profession, as well as improve the professional climate overall.

Healthy lawyers make the best advocates, and healthy lawyers can help improve the administration of justice for everyone. Wisconsin’s legal community is committed to this effort.

Judge Todd W. Bjerke is a judge on the La Crosse County Circuit Court. He is also chair of the Task Force on Wisconsin Lawyer Well-Being, and serves as chair of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Wisconsin Lawyer Assistance Program Committee. The State Bar of Wisconsin is the integrated professional association, created by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, for attorneys who hold a Wisconsin law license. With more than 25,000 members, the State Bar aids the courts in improving the administration of justice, provides continuing legal education for its members to help them maintain their expertise, and assists Wisconsin lawyers in carrying out community service initiatives to educate the public about the legal system and the value of lawyers. For more information, visit www.wisbar.org.

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Your letters: Writer suggests Biden should reverse course

Wisconsinites are used to the state and federal government taking a chunk out of their paychecks every pay period. Unfortunately, wasteful spending in Washington and policies that call on Congress to inject even more of our hard-earned money into this fragile economy has resulted in record inflation that affects all Americans. It’s beyond frustrating for folks in Wisconsin to hear someone float the idea that taxpayer dollars and relying on more foreign oil as solutions to help Americans pay the bills.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

AbbyBank Foundation donates $800 to JA of Wisconsin Northcentral

The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. recently donated $800 to the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Northcentral to help the organization buy a new laptop and printer, AbbyBank said in a news release. For more information about AbbyBank and its charitable foundation, visit www.abbybank.com, call 715-223-2345 or stop at one of its locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Government
Wausau, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Don’t let government take away your voice, writer says

It’s time to wake up in Marathon County. Your voice continuously becomes smaller. What will you do when you have no voice at all? The time to speak up is now. This week WEC Republican member Dean Knudson resigned unexpectedly, citing pressure from U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. The Wisconsin Elections Commission must elect a new chairperson this year, and under state law, that role rotates between parties. It is the Republican’s turn. Fake elector Bob Spindell is the only other Republican currently eligible. GOP legislators are calling for elections to be taken over by the Secretary of State, a partisan elected official. I don’t care which party is in that position, that only further sows the seeds of dysfunction and turmoil. This takes away yours and my voice.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Legal Profession#Task Force Studies
WausauPilot

DNR to host free fun weekend June 4-5

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the public to join in on the 10th annual Free Fun Weekend, June 4 and 5, during which time state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all visitors. Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Boat Responsibly This Holiday Weekend

MADISON, Wis. – With thousands of boaters expected to hit the water this Memorial Day Weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds Wisconsinites and visitors to put safety first by boating sober and wearing a life jacket when they cast off. Nearly 80% of fatal boating incidents...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin summer festivals, road trips on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin is host to dozens of festivals throughout the summer months, as residents celebrate their heritage, favorite foods and music. From parades to fairs, there’s something for everyone in the coming months, all within easy driving distance for a quick weekend road trip. Some are old favorites, but there are plenty of unique events in Wisconsin, too – many with an interesting historical connection.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy