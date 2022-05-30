ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville police arrest three in connection with argument-turned-fight

By Logan Rude
 3 days ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people are in the Rock County Jail following an argument and fight at a Janesville apartment building, police said. A third person was also booked and released in connection with the fight.

According to officials with the Janesville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of East Memorial Drive for a shots fired call around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The person who reported the call said a person had been shot during the incident, but when officers arrived, they found that no one had been shot.

Upon further investigation, police determined that two people — a 31-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman — had gotten into an argument before the man attacked a different resident of the apartment complex.

A short time later, the third person who was arrested — a 32-year-old man — arrived at the scene and was then attacked by the 31-year0old man. Police said the man who was attacked showed a handgun and fired a single round into the ground during the incident. The man then physically restrained his attacker until police arrived.

The 31-year-old man and the 43-year-old woman he was arguing with were both booked into the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct. The man was on probation for battery/threat to a judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement, strangulation, and disorderly conduct at the time.

The man who allegedly fired his gun was booked on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed. He was later released by Janesville police.

