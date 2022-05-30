ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Court upholds ruling blocking Pittsburgh assault weapons ban

 3 days ago

Commonwealth Court upholds ruling blocking Pittsburgh assault weapons ban 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania upheld a ruling blocking Pittsburgh's assault weapons ban.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , the state Commonwealth Court upheld an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas ruling on Friday.

The court found the city violated state law when it passed a package of gun control ordinances after the Tree of Life mass shooting , the Post-Gazette reports. Some of the laws banned assault weapons.

State law prohibits municipalities from regulating guns.

In a statement to the Post-Gazette, Mayor Ed Gainey said the city will appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

"Our city took action after the horrendous, anti-Semitic massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, and the ordinances we passed can save lives," Gainey said. "Despite a devastating spike in gun violence throughout the Commonwealth and the nation, the Pennsylvania General Assembly has not acted to make our communities safer."

Imagine that
3d ago

"Assault weapon" is a term made up by the media as a means to gin up fear in the feeble-minded.

Hometownlife
3d ago

Want less crime in the cities, support your policy! Defund the police isn’t protecting anyone!

