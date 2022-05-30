ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Undergoes surgery

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Spurgeon recently had surgery for a core muscle injury and is expected to be fully...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jonathan Bullard: Signs with Vikings

Bullard signed a contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Bullard, who will join his fourth team in as many years, was limited to nine games last season, recording 21 tackles and one pass defended with Atlanta. The 28-year-old should help provide additional depth on Minnesota's defensive line, should he make the team's final roster heading into this coming season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Leaves with hand injury

VanMeter was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with left hand discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. VanMeter went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the sixth inning. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Spurgeon
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Won't return Friday

Renfroe (hamstring) won't return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Renfroe has made good progress in his recovery from a right hamstring strain and remains on track to return soon, but manager Craig Counsell said that the team wants the outfielder to have some more days to work on his running. The 30-year-old took batting practice Wednesday and went through a full workout Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action at some point during that Brewers' weekend series against the Padres.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Distributes three helpers

Zibanejad notched three assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7. Zibanejad helped out on both of Chris Kreider's tallies as well as an Andrew Copp empty-netter. While Zibanejad saw his goal streak end at four games, he's still gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games. The 29-year-old center is up to seven goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff outings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tony DeAngelo, Hurricanes have interest in extension

With the departure of Dougie Hamilton in the offseason, many questioned how the Carolina Hurricanes would rebuild their defense. Controversially, they signed Tony DeAngelo to a one-year deal after he was bought out by the New York Rangers. The signing hit about as well as the team could’ve hoped, with off-ice distractions mostly limited. Now a restricted free agent, the team has exclusive rights to keep him around.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Idle against lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Rockies' Daniel Bard: Collects win despite shaky control

Bard (3-2) allowed an unearned run on four walks and no hits across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Bard entered the game with the score tied at 11 in the ninth inning. He surrendered a pair of walks in each frame but allowed only a sacrifice fly to avoid any significant damage. Bard began the season without allowing a walk across his first 10 innings, but in 9.1 frames since he's handed out 10 free passes. His 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP for the campaign still look good, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently to remain effective in the long term.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Matt Wisler: Earns extra-inning save

Wisler struck out one in a scoreless 11th inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rangers. Wisler was inserted into a tricky save situation, as he was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in extra innings. However, he didn't allow the runner on second base to advance in the clean frame and picked up his first save of the season. Wisler has maintained a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 25.2 innings to begin the campaign, though his save came after each of J.P. Feyereisen, Brooks Raley and Colin Poche had entered the game.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Isbel isn't starting Wednesday against the Guardians. Isbel started Tuesday against Cleveland and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts. However, he'll get a breather in Wednesday's series finale while Whit Merrifield shifts to center field with Emmanuel Rivera entering the lineup at third base.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Quad issue crops up

Adames (ankle) isn't in the lineup for Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort in his right quadriceps during his first rehab game, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk during his first rehab appearance Sunday, but he apparently picked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Throws live batting practice

Megill (biceps) threw live batting practice at Citi Field on Tuesday, SportsNet New York reports. Megill has been out for just over two weeks with right biceps tendinitis, but he wasn't shut down for long and has been making steady progress. A minor-league rehab start or two looks like his next step assuming he feels fine following Tuesday's session.
MLB
CBS Sports

A.J. Rose: Waived by Vikings

Rose was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Rose signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings in January, but he will now get claimed by another team, report to the Vikings' practice squad or get released. The move was made to clear up a spot for Albert Wilson, who signed a contract with the team Wednesday. Rose will continue to have to wait for his first opportunity to crack an active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy