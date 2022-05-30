ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ID

Lincoln County, ID Deputy Wrestles a Really Big Dog

By Bill Colley
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies like dogs. When they come across a canine on the loose, they've got a corral where they can safely keep the animals. Pictures were posted on the agency's Facebook page with the hope of reconnecting the dogs and families, however. Some of the mastiffs don't necessarily like...

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

