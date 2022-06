Teofimo Lopez Jr. is set to begin his journey in the 140-pound division. BoxingScene.com has learned that the former lineal and unified lightweight titlist is slated to return to the ring August 13, most likely in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. An opponent was not yet finalized, per multiple sources, though a breaking news report from ESPN.com boxing insider Mike Coppinger suggested that Mexico’s Pedro Campa is the frontrunner and has agreed to the fight, which will begin Lopez's campaign as a junior welterweight.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO