ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 30-June 4): FDA Decision For Eton's Partnered Epilepsy Drug, ASCO Conference Gets Underway And More

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03K2ti_0fuy4cBd00

Biotech stocks advanced in the week ended May 27, tracking the overall positive sentiment of the broader market. Notwithstanding the week's strength, the sector has been one of the worst performers for the year-to-date period.

Among notable developments, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA announced that it is shuttering operations amid a cash crunch. The company also plans to voluntarily delist its shares from Nasdaq by June 2.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRCA suffered a setback after its viral skin infection treatment candidate was rejected by the Food and Drug Administration on its third try.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO shares skyrocketed after the company announced a deal to sell its portfolio of protease medicines that regulate complement to Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRTX.

Looking ahead, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, or ASCO, the meeting is likely to be in the spotlight this week. Presentations at the conference have the potential to move stocks.

Here are the key biotech catalysts for the unfolding week:

Conferences

European Alliance of Associations For Rheumatology, or EULAR, 2022: June 1-4, held in Copenhagen, Denmark, & virtually

2022 ASCO Annual Meeting: June 3-7, held in Chicago, Illinois & virtually

PDUFA Dates

Azurity Pharma, which is partnering with Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON, has a PDUFA goal date of May 30 for lamotrigine suspension, a drug to treat epilepsy.

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

EULAR Presentations

AbbVie, Inc. ABBV: data for Rinvoq in patients with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, results from the Rinvoq vs. Humira study in psoriatic arthritic patients; data for Skyrizi in psoriatic arthritis.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AUPH: results of two-year AURORA 2 continuation study of Lupkynis for lupus nephritis

Horizon Therapeutics plc HZNP: Data for methotrexate combined with pegloticase in patients with uncontrolled gout

UCB SA UCBJY: new data from the Phase 3 of bimekizumab across the full spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN: new preclinical and preliminary Phase 1 data of ALPN-303

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. KZR: Phase 2 data for KZR-616 in autoimmune disorders

Earnings

Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR (Tuesday, before the market opens)

IPOs

IPO Pricing

San Antonio, Texas-based bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ) has filed with the SEC a preliminary prospect on S-1 regarding the initial public offering of 1.5 million units at an expected IPO price of $6.75 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of the company's common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an expected exercise price of $8.10 per share.

bioAffinity is a developer of proprietary noninvasive diagnostic tests and cancer therapeutics using technology that preferentially targets cancer cells and cell populations indicative of a diseased state. The company has applied for listing its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq under the symbols BIAF and BIAFW, respectively.

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

PepGen Inc. PEPG

Bausch + Lomb Corporation BLCO

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Soccer Legend Pelé Has A Message For Vladimir Putin

Brazilian soccer legend Pele asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to put a full stop to his invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine's national team played in a World Cup qualifying game. What Happened: The former Brazilian professional footballer Pelé on Meta Platforms Inc’s FB social media platform Instagram issued a...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asco#Biotechnology#Epilepsy#Gnca#Verrica Pharmaceuticals#Vrca#Vrtx#Eular#Asco Annual Meeting#Pdufa#Azurity Pharma#Eton
Benzinga

10 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Victoria's Secret Stock Is Rising After Hours

Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. Victoria's Secret said first-quarter revenue decreased 4.5% year-over-year to $1.484 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.48 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the estimate of 84 cents per share.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Company Reports It Could Be Ready To Help Biden Upgrade And Build New Transmission Lines To Deliver Affordable Clean Energy To Americans

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Financial tools designed to upgrade and build transmission lines to deliver clean, affordable energy may be triggering excitement in the energy industry. President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure law is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

Man Who Won $10M In Lottery Sentenced To Life In Prison

A North Carolina man who won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery card is not going to have many chances to spend his fortune – he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend. The Crime: According to combined...
LOTTERY
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq Composite jumped around 390 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NVIDIA And 4 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top Cannabis Companies By Revenue In May, Marijuana Stocks To Check Out As Earnings Season Fades

As another earnings season draws to a close, investors in cannabis stocks have gone through some trying times. Many companies within the space reported a sequential drop in revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, including Charlotte's Web Holdings CWEB CWBHF, Columbia Care Inc. CCHWF, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN, Cresco Labs CL CRLBF, Planet 13 Holdings Inc. PLTH PLNHF, TPCO Holding Corp. GRAM GRAMF, which is doing business as The Parent Company, TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF, Sundial Growers Inc. SNDL, Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF and Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF to name a few.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
46K+
Followers
137K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy