Multiple Services Held Throughout Effingham For Memorial Day

Patricia “Pat” Eileen (Wall) Purcell, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Patricia was born on April 15, 1948, in Windsor, the daughter of Clinton Everett and Catherine Rita (Kearney) Wall. She was a 1966 graduate of Windsor High School. Pat married the love of her life, Charles Raymond Purcell on January 1, 1994, and they were blessed with 25 years of marriage before his passing on April 15, 2019. Pat earned her associate degree from Lake College in 1991; her Bachelor of Science in Recreation Administration from Eastern Illinois University in 1994; became a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist in 1995 and completed her Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Illinois in Springfield in 1997. Through the years she was a Mary Kay associate, worked at JCPenney, Meis, Elder-Beerman, Hinsdale Hospital, numerous nursing homes in the area, Charleston Transitional Facility, CCAR and enjoyed being a paraprofessional and substitute teacher in various schools in the area but above all she treasured being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker doting on her loved ones. Pat was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Garrett Baldridge Post 725 in Windsor, Jr Women’s Club and United Methodist Stephen Ministry. Pat was a giver of her time, she loved to help others. She enjoyed boating on Lake Shelbyville, YMCA water aerobics, attending events at the Little Theater in Sullivan, spending time with her children and grandchildren and cheering them on at all their games.

