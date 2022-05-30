ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Multiple Services Held Throughout Effingham For Memorial Day

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Multiple ceremonies across Effingham were held today to remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day. The first ceremony was held at St. Anthony Cemetery. Both the veterans and public in attendance showed their support for our fallen soldiers across the country.

www.effinghamradio.com

Effingham Radio

Donald “Don” C. Deters, 85

Donald “Don” C. Deters, 85 of Lillyville, passed away Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lillyville, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church with a 7:00 p.m. parish prayer service. Memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church Lillyville Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bauerfh.com.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Barbara J. “Barbie” Sechrest, 68

Barbara J. “Barbie” Sechrest, 68 of Effingham, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Sara Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. A reception will immediately follow until 3:00 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center, formerly the Effingham Knights of Columbus Hall.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 30 year old Veno D. Harris of Effingham for a Champaign County FTA warrant for non-support of a child. Veno posted $250 and was released. Effingham Police arrested 43 year old Jerry D. Guthrie of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for domestic battery/prior contact, a Clay County FTA warrant for driving with a revoked license, and a Coles County FTA warrant for probation proof of progress. Jerry was taken to the Effingham County jail.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Jarrett Bradley Sarver, 22

Jarrett Bradley Sarver, 22, of Cowden, IL tragically left his family and friends on Monday, May 30, 2022, doing what he loved, living life to the fullest. Jarrett was born on November 14, 1999, in Effingham, the son of Zachary Wyatt Sarver and Jaime Rene Jarrett. He was a 2018 graduate of Cowden-Herrick High School and through his love of aviation and patriotism he proudly joined the United States Air National Guard. He was assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing where Senior Airman Jarrett Sarver, an inflight Refueling Craftsman (Boom Operator) was known in the 126th Operations Group as one who would always step up to volunteer, always had a positive attitude and was very good at his profession. He performed every task with pride and precision. Earlier this month he was recognized as a top performer in the 126 ARW Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection. He deployed to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Theater in 2021. He successfully completed 510.5 flying hours and over 138 sorties since joining the 108th Air Refueling Squadron in 2017. Senior Airman Sarver flew his final mission on May 24, 2022.
COWDEN, IL
Effingham Radio

Patricia “Pat” Eileen (Wall) Purcell, 74

Patricia “Pat” Eileen (Wall) Purcell, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Patricia was born on April 15, 1948, in Windsor, the daughter of Clinton Everett and Catherine Rita (Kearney) Wall. She was a 1966 graduate of Windsor High School. Pat married the love of her life, Charles Raymond Purcell on January 1, 1994, and they were blessed with 25 years of marriage before his passing on April 15, 2019. Pat earned her associate degree from Lake College in 1991; her Bachelor of Science in Recreation Administration from Eastern Illinois University in 1994; became a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist in 1995 and completed her Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Illinois in Springfield in 1997. Through the years she was a Mary Kay associate, worked at JCPenney, Meis, Elder-Beerman, Hinsdale Hospital, numerous nursing homes in the area, Charleston Transitional Facility, CCAR and enjoyed being a paraprofessional and substitute teacher in various schools in the area but above all she treasured being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker doting on her loved ones. Pat was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Garrett Baldridge Post 725 in Windsor, Jr Women’s Club and United Methodist Stephen Ministry. Pat was a giver of her time, she loved to help others. She enjoyed boating on Lake Shelbyville, YMCA water aerobics, attending events at the Little Theater in Sullivan, spending time with her children and grandchildren and cheering them on at all their games.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Victim identified in deadly Route 124 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the victim in Tuesday's deadly crash on Route 124. The 74-year-old victim was identified as Darrell "Al" Sample. Allmon says Sample died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. Illinois State Police (ISP) say it happened...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Recipients Of Elizabeth Ann Weidner Memorial Scholarship Announced

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is honored to announce the recipients who have been awarded the 2022 Elizabeth Ann Weidner Memorial Scholarship. Ada Tappendorf is a 2022 graduate of Altamont Community High School. She has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship and plans to attend Lake Land College and study agriculture. Reese Smith is a 2022 graduate of Richland County High School. She has been awarded a $500 scholarship and will be attending the University of Health and Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, MO to pursue a health profession.
ALTAMONT, IL
WCIA

Humboldt woman calls for change after neighbors die in crash

HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coles County woman is hoping for change after her neighbors died in a car crash over Memorial Day weekend. Husband and wife Rachel and James Sutton died in a crash on Sunday at the intersection of Coles County Roads 1200N and 500E. Coles County Sheriff’s deputies said another car didn’t […]
HUMBOLDT, IL
Effingham Radio

Lucille Fern Eckelberry, 78

Ms. Lucille Fern Eckelberry, 78, of Fairfield and formerly of Flora, passed away at 7:27 am, Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Brookstone Assisted Living in Fairfield. Lucille was born on January 9, 1944, in Olney, the daughter of Lester and Phoebe Anna (Loudermilk) Osborn. She worked mostly in the Flora area, as a home health provider for Addus Healthcare. Fern, as she was referred to by many of her family and friends, loved to grow flowers. She always had many plants around her house and later in her apartment. She was a crafter, loving to sew and crochet. Lucille was an avid dog lover, and she had a passion for donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to help fight childhood cancers. She had been attending the Xenia Community Church in Xenia when she could.
FLORA, IL
News Break
Politics
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Effingham and Fayette County during May. These sTEPs allowed the ISP to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during...
WCIA

Coroner identifies man involved in deadly accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner recently identified the man who was killed when the lawnmower he was operating was hit by a semi-truck on Route 124 on Tuesday. According to the coroner, an autopsy revealed the man to be 74-year-old Darrell “A” Sample. He was pronounced dead at around 3:00 p.m. on […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Fatal Accidents In Fayette & Macoupin Counties

A Patoka man was killed in a UTV accident Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police report 35 year old Ryan A. Tune, of Patoka, was traveling southbound on 600th Street at 400th Avenue in Fayette County in a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Tuesday around 6:30 AM. Police report Tune struck a deer in the roadway, causing the UTV to leave the roadway.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two men intercept flag theft attempt at cemetery

UPDATE (06/02/22) Decatur Police recently released the identity of the theft suspect, 52-year-old Joseph P. Farrar. Farrar is expected to be in court on June 15 for a preliminary hearing. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – After an American flag worth roughly $1,000 was stolen from a Decatur cemetery, two men decided to guard the grounds overnight. […]
DECATUR, IL
Effingham Radio

May Hall of FAME Award Recipient Announced

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- A group of Effingham area business leaders recently presented Andrei Deaconescu from St Anthony HS as the May award for Mathematic/Scientific scholastic achievement known as Hall of FAME, which represents Fantastic Area Mathematicians (Scientists) Extraordinaire. Andrei is a senior at SAHS was selected by his school staff...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

EffingHAM-JAM Volunteers Needed

The Effingham County Chamber has released the following:. The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Koerner Distributor, Inc, the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County, John Boos, and the Kansas City BBQ Society to host the EffingHAM-JAM State BBQ Championship July 22-23. The event will be held in Downtown Effingham around the Old Courthouse. Funds generated support Chamber Foundation of Effingham County’s Scholarship Program and EC-JOBS (Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success), a county wide workforce initiative.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL

