ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Georgia Southern earns national seed; Georgia Tech, Georgia, KSU heading to regionals

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYBIW_0fuy4RQW00
Stock photo of a baseball glove and ball.

OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Georgia will be well represented on the Road to Omaha.

NCAA unveiled the full Division I baseball tournament field and four teams earned spots in regionals.

The committee named Georgia Southern as the No. 16 national seed. The Eagles will host Notre Dame, Texas Tech and UNC Greensboro.

Georgia Tech will be the No. 2 seed in Knoxville regional. Georgia will travel as the No. 2 seed to the Chapel Hill regional. Kennesaw State earned No. 3 seed in Hattiesburg regional.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thegeorgeanne.com

GS is set to host NCAA baseball regional

The NCAA selected 16 regional sites to host the 75th annual Baseball championship in which Georgia Southern was selected to host for the first time in the facility’s history. Georgia Southern (40-18), the selection puts the Eagles’ 14th overall appearance in NCAA postseason play and for the first time...
STATESBORO, GA
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska state champion transfers to Creighton

(Omaha) -- The Creighton tennis program picked up a pair of transfers on Wednesday. Those pledges came from Leanne Kendall and Bianca Rademacher. Kendall comes to Omaha from Bryant, where she won 74 matches in her four seasons, including 29 last season. Rademacher – a Lincoln East graduate – transfers...
OMAHA, NE
cardinalnews.org

How did Georgia beat out Pittsylvania County for an 8,100-job factory?

We’ve all heard about “the one that got away,” be it that big fish we didn’t reel in, or that big game our favorite team couldn’t win. Now Pittsylvania County can add another: a massive car plant that went to Georgia instead. Last week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register and Bee reported that the 3,528-acre Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill was a finalist for the $5.5 billion Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant that recently went to a site near Savannah, Georgia – and that the decision was, in the words of one local economic development official, an “extremely close call.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Omaha, NE
Sports
WDEF

Parkridge appeals north Georgia hospital license

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Parkridge Health System is appealing a ruling to allow CHI Memorial Hospital to build a new facility on Battlefield Parkway. It’s the latest shot fired in the hospital wars surrounding Ringgold. Just last week, Catoosa County held a public rally from northwest Georgians supporting...
RINGGOLD, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ford adding 6,200 new union jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford announced Thursday that they will be adding 6,200 new union jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri. Ford says in a news release that they along with the United Auto Workers union will be adding 6,200 new U.S. manufacturing jobs in the Midwest and in addition, will be converting about 3,000 temporary jobs into permanent full-time positions along with providing health care benefits on the first day of employment for hourly employees. Ford says they are expecting to create about 74,000 new jobs across the country by the end of 2026.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#Ksu#Unc Greensboro#College Baseball#Division#Eagles#Notre Dame#Texas Tech#Kennesaw State#Gs Baseball#Campbell#Vcu#Georgia Baseball#Asunbsb Champions#Sec#Lsu#Asun Baseball#Cox Media Group
The Spun

Bo Pelini Trending Following His Latest Media Appearances

Bo Pelini hasn't been a major college football coach in a couple of years, but he's been trending on social media this week for his media appearances. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach first went viral for his comments on the 2009 Big 12 Championship Game. Pelini believes the Huskers...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Unicorn’ deer with rare coloring spotted in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia wildlife officials says a rare ‘unicorn’ deer has been spotted in the state. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division has received several reports of piebald fawn and deer over the past few weeks. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams releases endorsements in Georgia Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has announced her endorsements for three of the statewide Democratic Party runoffs happening on June 21. In a press release, Abrams endorsed Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor, Rep. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state, and Rep. William Boddie for Labor Commissioner. Hailing from...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
WJCL

Campaign bus of Georgia Congressional candidate crashes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A campaign bus belonging to a Democratic candidate for Congress overturned Wednesday in Savannah. The crash involving Joyce Griggs' campaign bus happened on Hunter Lane in the Southbridge neighborhood shortly before noon. Griggs faces Wade Herring in a runoff, with the winner challenging Rep. Buddy Carter...
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxg.com

Applications open for 2023 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA. Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta National has opened applications for the 2023 Masters Tournament. Tickets will be available from June 1 through June 21. The Masters website says they've made some changes to their system, so anyone who already has an account may be asked to reset their password.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Space Command base change process was flawed, report says

DENVER — (AP) — The U.S. Air Force abruptly changed its procedures to select a permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Command during the election year of 2020, which led to it choosing heavily Republican Alabama over Democrat-dominated Colorado after a White House meeting, according to a report from the General Accounting Office that was made public Thursday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

He was stationed in Florida when his child died, but Alabama put him in prison anyway

Robert Rice still doesn’t understand how he ended up inside Bibb Correctional Facility, a prison for men far from the panhandle beach town where he lived while serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. In 2018, his 13-month-old daughter died from neglect in south Alabama during his deployment in...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
151K+
Followers
108K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy