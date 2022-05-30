Saints QB Jameis Winston’s ACL injury leaving long-term effects?

David Tepper has been a topic of conversation in the Carolinas since the day he expressed interest in purchasing the Panthers. And honestly, most of it hasn’t been good. Fans hate most of the decisions that have been made under his leadership of the team including firing Ron Rivera, hiring Matt Rhule, the quarterback debacle of the last few years, and many others. There also is the absolute disaster involving the team’s headquarters that was supposed to be built in Rock Hill, SC. So far that project has come to a dramatic fault. But how has that multi-billion dollar investment paid off for Tepper? Well, a study by BetOhio.com ranked the investors based on their impact on the team’s performances and finances. And, well David Tepper’s investment has him ranked near the bottom of NFL Owners.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO