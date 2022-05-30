ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County honors foster parents at Department of Social Services banquet

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — As National Foster Parent Appreciation Month comes to a close, Steuben County foster parents were honored at the annual Steuben County Department of Social Services “Forget Me Not” banquet.

County DSS Commissioner Kathryn Muller spoke at the event about the impact that foster parents have on their children, “You are ordinary people with extraordinary hearts,” she said.

At the event, the Steuben DSS thanked families for their level of dedication and commitment, particularly throughout the pandemic. According to the County, Steuben DSS currently has 40 certified foster/adoptive homes that serve children and families in need throughout Steuben County.

Steuben County has an immediate need for foster families with a stay at home parent to care for the very young, or families who can help adolescents acquire the practical, social, and emotional skills necessary for a successful transition to adult independence.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster/adoptive parent, you can contact
Homefinder Ashley Swan, at (607) 664-2257.

Pictures of the event can be found below.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

