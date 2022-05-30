ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Black restaurants are being highlighted and celebrated in Augusta.

Augusta Black Restaurant week will take place June 13th-19th.

Hosted by Urban Pro Weekly and Yelp Augusta, this annual event highlight’s some of the black-owned eateries and chefs in Augusta and the surrounding areas.

According to organizers, this will give patrons an opportunity to partake in specialty or signature items from these restaurants and food professionals for the week.

ALSO ON WJBF: Opportunity to understand city business and impact budget

These are the participating restaurants and chefs:

RESTAURANTS

Alexander’s Great BBQ

Arie’s Confectionaries

Big Mama’s Soul Food

Big T’s Seafood

Black Lotus Cuisine

Broad St. Bullies

Brunch House of Augusta

Cafe 209

Catz Kitchen

Cliffism Sports & Spirits

DeShawn’s Seafood

Fielding Bros BBQ

Glamm Deli

Humanitree House

The J. Renae Experience Catering

Jackie M’s & Son

Shake City

Timbuktu Cafe

Vibes and Vines Jazz Lounge

WSS1 (Wings, Subs, Salads)

CHEFS

Thomas Jacobs

Dairius Mealing

Rosslina Anderson

Lateisha Thomas


For more information on Augusta Black Restaurant Week, click here .

