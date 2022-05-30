Augusta Black Restaurant Week
AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – Black restaurants are being highlighted and celebrated in Augusta.
Augusta Black Restaurant week will take place June 13th-19th.
Hosted by Urban Pro Weekly and Yelp Augusta, this annual event highlight’s some of the black-owned eateries and chefs in Augusta and the surrounding areas.
According to organizers, this will give patrons an opportunity to partake in specialty or signature items from these restaurants and food professionals for the week.ALSO ON WJBF: Opportunity to understand city business and impact budget
These are the participating restaurants and chefs:
RESTAURANTS
Alexander’s Great BBQ
Arie’s Confectionaries
Big Mama’s Soul Food
Big T’s Seafood
Black Lotus Cuisine
Broad St. Bullies
Brunch House of Augusta
Cafe 209
Catz Kitchen
Cliffism Sports & Spirits
DeShawn’s Seafood
Fielding Bros BBQ
Glamm Deli
Humanitree House
The J. Renae Experience Catering
Jackie M’s & Son
Shake City
Timbuktu Cafe
Vibes and Vines Jazz Lounge
WSS1 (Wings, Subs, Salads)
CHEFS
Thomas Jacobs
Dairius Mealing
Rosslina Anderson
Lateisha Thomas
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For more information on Augusta Black Restaurant Week, click here .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 16