Naturalist photographer to present at Arts meeting

Maricopa Friends of the Arts announces an exciting photography presentation and display by local photographer Richard Sovis. Slovis will present during MFOTA’s next general meeting, 5:30 p.m. July 20 at the Maricopa Public Library and Cultural Center.

Sovis’s beautiful nature photographs range from flowers and plants to waterfalls and lighthouses. His photography style involves his artistic eye and the settings on his camera and lens.

“Every photograph is taken by me personally and was not altered or changed by any photo editing software,” Sovis said. “What I see is what you would see if you were standing in the same spot. Kind of an Ansel Adams type of photographer.”

Sovis’s photography career began in high school as the yearbook editor.

“I learned to develop my own film and prints. I then moved into doing a few weddings and portrait photography.”

After joining the U.S. Navy and traveling, he said he “felt pulled to landscape and nature photography. It provided more satisfaction knowing I was able to be in places many could not, and I wanted to share these beautiful places with as many as I could.”

Photography is not Sovis’s only talent; he has also been a registered cardiac nurse for 13 years with his total medical experience – including the U.S. Navy – totaling more than 4 decades.

Regarding his photography, Sovis says, “I don’t do this to make a living, I do it for the pleasure of being in nature and being able to offer my experiences in a photograph for others to enjoy.”

Maricopa Friends of the Arts is dedicated to support, promote and grow the Arts in Maricopa. Meetings are every other month and open to the public.

