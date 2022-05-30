ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

SNAP benefits end, Salvation Army trying to fill gap

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pvp4z_0fuy2xY400

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – June 1 marks the end of emergency enhanced SNAP benefits for Hoosiers statewide.

The Salvation Army says in anticipation of increased demand, its Indiana Division is working to ensure that feeding programs and food pantries run by the organization across the state can continue to meet the needs of their communities.

AG Rokita wants to stop expanding welfare assistance to non-citizens

The news release says Indiana’s COVID emergency ended on March 3, making May 31 the final day that many SNAP recipients will receive the maximum benefit allowed. Starting June 1, benefits will be based on several factors, including household income. A permanent adjustment to the program made in October 2021 means that most households will receive higher benefits than they did pre-pandemic, but they will still experience a drop from May to June. To figure out what differences certain households will have, please visit this website .

The Salvation Army says it has already seen more visits to its food pantries and hot food programs over the past several months as inflation has made it harder for Hoosiers to put food on the table. According to the USDA, between April 2021 and April 2022 grocery store prices have risen by 10.8 percent. Fresh produce, milk, eggs, and meat prices are continuing to skyrocket with farm-level egg prices predicted to increase us to 76.5 percent in 2022. These higher prices mean that struggling households are bringing home less food each time they go to the store, pushing them to find supplemental food at organizations like The Salvation Army.

Food banks preparing for additional spike after Indiana ends enhanced SNAP benefits

“The cost of food, housing, medical, and transportation has not been put into consideration regarding the ending of the pandemic emergency funds,” said Dena Simpson, Divisional Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army Indiana Division. “Individuals and families are in recovery mode and facing a number of challenges.”

The news release says these challenges include:

  • Drained savings and strained finances
  • Loss and/or change in housing and utility needs
  • Increased instances of domestic violence
  • Ongoing COVID-related medical needs
  • Loss of primary income provider for the family
  • Larger households with combined and extended families
  • Changes in childcare and educational needs and routines
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

The Salvation Army says in Evansville, the daily feeding program provided over 188,000 meals to the community in 2021. They are depending on the generosity of donors, food suppliers, and volunteers to keep up in 2022 and the expected jump they will see over the summer.

“The Salvation Army Indiana Division is anticipating an increase of individuals and families facing food insecurities.,” Dena Simpson added. “Our pantries across the state need supplies as we continue to meet the needs of families in our communities and offset the exorbitant cost of housing, transportation, medical, and other needs we consider basic.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Georgianna Roney
3d ago

Indiana Should Be ASHAMED ALWAYS Bragging Big Surplus and using Federal Dollars for Personal Interests to make themselves Look good,like Construction, building new Parks and such and not helping with food,rent,meds,cutting all those programs off like poor elderly,disabled can still work.

Reply
5
Related
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
WTHI

How local nonprofits are helping relieve families of food insecurity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As of today, Hoosiers will no longer receive enhanced benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Many families right here in the Wabash Valley are struggling to make ends meet, especially when it comes to having enough food for their family. This new change will impact families and increase the need for local support.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
WTWO/WAWV

Foodbank reacts to end of emergency SNAP benefits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Emergency Benefits from a statewide program meant to help individuals buy groceries ended Tuesday. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, has offered increased benefits over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the emergency benefits coming to an end, a local charity says […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WFYI

Extra SNAP benefits to end for Hoosier families

Two years of added food benefits will soon come to an end in Indiana. Enhanced federal benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, have been in place since the start of the pandemic. Indiana lawmakers ended the public health emergency in early spring signaling the change set to take place on June 1.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program enhanced benefits are ending

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's goal is to provide food for families in need. In March 2020 the U.S. government allowed Indiana to issue emergency allotments to help SNAP program households receive more help. Families received the maximum benefit allowed based on the number of people...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wboi.org

Senate bill pauses metro area changes, including in Indiana, for now

The US Senate has voted to halt any immediate change in the definition of metro areas. A proposed change would have removed the label from several Indiana cities, including Muncie and Kokomo. “Metropolitan statistical areas” have long been defined as cities with 50,000 residents. There are nearly 400 in the...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Snap Benefits#Food Banks#Volunteers#Charity#Hoosiers#The Salvation Army#Indiana Division#Covid#Usda
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Courts to Launch Eviction Diversion Programs

Two Indiana courts have received funding from Virginia-based nonprofit National Center for State Courts to launch eviction diversion programs. The NCSC says the funding will help the two locales improve housing stability for Hoosiers. The Allen Superior Court in Fort Wayne and the Lawrence Township Small Claims Court in Marion...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Indy to Offer Food Boxes, Health Screenings, More at June Outreach Events

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indy’s Office of Public Health and Safety will visit four east and westside neighborhoods this month with one-stop access to a broad spectrum of services. The Wednesday afternoon “summer outreach” events will offer health screenings, food boxes, trigger locks, job-hunting help, and domestic violence support. Safety director Lauren Rodriguez says all those services are available somewhere, but residents may not be aware of what or where. And she says the June events allow the city to meet residents where they are.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
abc57.com

Indiana candy company announces voluntary recall

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- As a direct result of a recent Jif Peanut Butter recall, the Albanese Confectionery Group of Merrillville is voluntarily recalling the company’s Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups. The company made the recall out of caution for the potential contamination of Salmonella from the peanut butter...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana lawmakers to discuss cannabis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers will discuss cannabis this summer, including THC products already being legally sold in the Hoosier State and potential decriminalization of marijuana. This comes amid a ramped-up effort by state Democrats and others to legalize marijuana in Indiana. According to the agenda approved by legislative leaders from both parties, a summer study […]
FOX59

Free Gas: Kokomo business holds gas giveaway for 100 drivers

KOKOMO, Ind.- Gas prices are hitting a record high. In some parts of our state, gas is already over $5 a gallon. Some lucky drivers in Kokomo got a bit of relief when a local business pumped their gas then paid for it. “Gas is ridiculous right now,” said Erika Washington. Every day the owner of […]
KOKOMO, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Residents Can Fish Without a License this Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
WEHT/WTVW

Wildlife expert, Mike Wathen, shares cute critter clips

GIBSON CO.,Ind. (WEHT) – Mike Wathen is a southern Indiana wildlife resource specialist. On June 1, he sent Eyewitness News a video of a barn owl family living under a bridge in Gibson County. He has also shared other videos with us here at Eyewitness News of critters that are native to Indiana and we […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KDE kicks off ‘Summer Boost’ program

One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has brought more visibility to is the need for accelerated learning. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has started their annual summer program to promote family engagement in reading and math.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy