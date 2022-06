05.31.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male and a female attempted to illegally cross the border wall that juts out into the ocean. The male fell in and the female was stuck on the top. 2 Lifeguards from the Mexican side rescued the woman and brought her over to the U.S. side of the border. She was checked out by paramedics and released to the U.S. Border Patrol. Imperial Beach Lifeguards responded by Personal watercraft and found the male in the surfline and washing up on the beach. The TJ & IB lifeguards started CPR. They were joined by SD City Lifeguards and SDFD firefighters and one of the helicopters. The male was pronounced deceased after approx 20-25 minutes of trying to save him. The 2 TJ Lifeguards were escorted back to Mexico by the U.S. Border Patrol Agents For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

