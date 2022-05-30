ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Perceptron: Risky teleoperation, Rocket League simulation and zoologist multiplication

By Kyle Wiggers
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemote control, or teleoperation, promises to enable operators to guide one or several robots from afar in a range of environments. Startups including Pollen Robotics, Beam and Tortoise have demonstrated the usefulness of teleoperated robots in grocery stores, hospitals and offices. Other companies develop remotely controlled robots for tasks like bomb...

techcrunch.com

TechCrunch

Robot, chicken

And on July 21 we’ll be holding our fifth TC Sessions: Robotics event — with a twist. The entire event is going to be online. For free. I’m excited to get this event out in front of as many eyes as possible, so thanks in advance to everyone who attends and helps spread the word here. As I’ve mentioned on these pages before, it’s an event I’ve been thinking about for a long time.
ENGINEERING
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
dailygalaxy.com

Could An Alien Civilization Change the Laws of Physics to Gravity Powered Batteries (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from Government and Science Must Work Together to Determine the Nature of UAPs to Monkeypox Goes Global to Only 10-30% of Our Lifespan is Due to Genetics, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists grew living cells on a robot skeleton in this eerie experiment

Scientists have discovered a new tissue engineering concept. The science of growing human cells to use in medical treatments is still very young. But scientists have been working hard to come up with new ways to do it effectively. A new method discovered by engineers could improve the quality of tissue engineering by growing it on moving robotic skeletons.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Why more funding equates more peace of mind for TRIPP and its users

Instead, Reeves’ company is envisioning a metaverse experience that can “deepen connection to self, facilitate mental well-being and enable personal and collective transformation.”. TRIPP’s vision for a mindful metaverse is already a (virtual) reality: Its wellness-centered experience can be accessed through multiple platforms and devices. This includes AR...
HEALTH
The Independent

Quantum breakthrough allows for astonishing computing performance, scientists say

A new quantum processor allows for astonishing levels of computing performance, scientists say.The “quantum photonic processor” takes just 36 microseconds to do a task that would require more than 9,000 years on a traditional supercomputer, the researchers behind it say.They hope that it marks an important step towards creating quantum processors, as well as representing a major proof of the value of such photonic devices.One of the big aims for such technology is to prove “quantum advantage”, where a quantum computer is able to outperform classical systems. Despite the grand hopes for quantum computers, there have only been very few...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Error-free quantum computing gets real

In modern computers, errors during processing and storage of information have become a rarity due to high-quality fabrication. However, for critical applications, where even single errors can have serious effects, error correction mechanisms based on redundancy of the processed data are still used. Quantum computers are inherently much more susceptible...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
TechCrunch

Plastic upcycling startup Novoloop raises $10M Series A extension to accelerate commercialization

Other investors in the extension include Valo Ventures, SOSV, Far Eastern Group’s corporate venture arm Drive Catalyst, Alante Capital and S Cap. “This round brings together mission-driven financial investors and industry strategics who believe in our vision of a circular economy for plastics,” said CEO of Novoloop Miranda Wang. Novoloop’s mission is to create a circular economy by transforming low-value plastic waste into high-quality chemicals and materials, Wang added.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Just 48 hours left to save on passes to TechCrunch Disrupt

Bonus: Your pass also includes access to our online day on October 21 — catch fresh analyst commentary from the Disrupt Desk, roundtable discussions and replays of the live presentations. Get ready for 3 in-person days filled with fascinating founders, smart VCs and a bevy of experts spanning the...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Autonomous environment-adaptive microrobot swarm navigation enabled by deep learning-based real-time distribution planning

Navigating a large swarm of micro-/nanorobots is critical for potential targeted delivery/therapy applications owing to the limited volume/function of a single microrobot, and microrobot swarms with distribution reconfigurability can adapt to environments during navigation. However, current microrobot swarms lack the intelligent behaviour to autonomously adjust their distribution and motion according to environmental change. Such autonomous navigation is challenging, and requires real-time appropriate decision-making capability of the swarm for unknown and unstructured environments. Here, to tackle this issue, we propose a framework that defines different autonomy levels for environment-adaptive microrobot swarm navigation and designs corresponding system components for each level. To realize high autonomy levels, real-time autonomous distribution planning is a key capability for the swarm, regarding which we show that deep learning is an enabling approach that allows the microrobot swarm to learn optimal distributions in extensive unstructured environmental morphologies. For real-world demonstration, we study the reconfigurable magnetic nanoparticle swarm and experimentally demonstrate autonomous swarm navigation for targeted delivery and cargo transport in environments with channels or obstacles. This work could introduce computational intelligence to micro-/nanorobot swarms, enabling them to autonomously make appropriate decisions during navigation in unstructured environments.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Odilo raises $64M as its white-label e-learning library passes 8,500 customers and 170M users

Odilo, a Madrid-based startup that has built a white-label platform used by businesses or organizations to build their own customized e-learning offerings in a B2B2C model, has picked up €60 million ($64 million). London investor Bregal Milestone led the round with participation from previous backers Swanlaab and CDTI. Odilo is not disclosing its valuation, but it’s been around since 2012 and had raised less than $30 million before now.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Meta is adding a dedicated ‘Calls’ tab to Messenger

The new Calls tab will appear alongside the “Chats,” “Stories” and “People” tabs on the bottom navigation bar in the app. Clicking on the new tab will open your list of contacts. Prior to this change, users had to open a thread with a friend to call them. The new tab makes this process easier by allowing users to dial their friends directly. Adding a Calls tab could also be a way for Meta to introduce the option to people who aren’t familiar with Messenger’s calling functions.
INTERNET
Nature.com

Effect of simultaneous testing of two mice in the tail suspension test and forced swim test

In mouse studies, the results of behavioural experiments are greatly affected by differences in the experimental environment and handling methods. The Porsolt forced swim test and tail suspension test are widely used to evaluate predictive models of depression-like behaviour in mice. It has not been clarified how the results of these tests are affected by testing single or multiple mice simultaneously. Therefore, this study evaluated the differences between testing two mice simultaneously or separately. To investigate the effect of testing multiple mice simultaneously, the Porsolt forced swim test and tail suspension test were performed in three patterns: (1) testing with an opaque partition between two mice, (2) testing without a partition between two mice, and (3) testing a single mouse. In the Porsolt forced swim test, the mice tested simultaneously without a partition demonstrated increased immobility time as compared to mice tested alone. No difference in immobility time was observed between the three groups in the tail suspension test. Our results showed that the environment of behavioural experiments investigating depression-like behaviour in mice can cause a difference in depression-like behaviour. The results of this experiment indicated that it is necessary to describe the method used for behavioural testing in detail.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Buick unveils Wildcat concept car as company shifts to EV-only lineup

Extra, extra, read all about it — Sheryl Sandberg surprised us this afternoon and said she was stepping down as Meta COO. We’re still figuring out the details, so stay tuned for more. And oh Hai! Or rather, Ohio — more specifically, Columbus, Ohio. Today, we’re doing our City Spotlight, and we’ve been exploring who’s building in Columbus, and how it became the tech hub of the Midwest. We also dove into why Intel chose the city to build its $20 billion manufacturing facilities. — Haje and Christine.
COLUMBUS, OH
Nature.com

A synergistic core for human brain evolution and cognition

How does the organization of neural information processing enable humans' sophisticated cognition? Here we decompose functional interactions between brain regions into synergistic and redundant components, revealing their distinct information-processing roles. Combining functional and structural neuroimaging with meta-analytic results, we demonstrate that redundant interactions are predominantly associated with structurally coupled, modular sensorimotor processing. Synergistic interactions instead support integrative processes and complex cognition across higher-order brain networks. The human brain leverages synergistic information to a greater extent than nonhuman primates, with high-synergy association cortices exhibiting the highest degree of evolutionary cortical expansion. Synaptic density mapping from positron emission tomography and convergent molecular and metabolic evidence demonstrate that synergistic interactions are supported by receptor diversity and human-accelerated genes underpinning synaptic function. This information-resolved approach provides analytic tools to disentangle information integration from coupling, enabling richer, more accurate interpretations of functional connectivity, and illuminating how the human neurocognitive architecture navigates the trade-off between robustness and integration.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial thinking as the missing piece in mathematics curricula

It is well established that spatial thinking is central to discovery, learning, and communication in mathematics, as indicated by convincing evidence that those with strong spatial skills also demonstrate advantages for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) performance. Yet, spatial thinking-the ability recall, generate, manipulate, and reason about spatial relations-is often absent from modern mathematics curricula. In this commentary, we outline evidence from our recent meta-analysis, demonstrating a causal role of spatial thinking on mathematics. We subsequently discuss the implications of educational policy decisions made across different countries, regarding the prioritization of spatial reasoning in the classroom. Given the increasing global demand for highly qualified STEM graduates, and evidence that spatial skills promote improvements in STEM outcomes, we argue that it is remiss to continue to ignore spatial skill development as a component of educational policy.
MATHEMATICS
TechCrunch

LaunchNotes looks to transform how software product teams communicate changes to customers

The company had a couple of big announcements today around funding and a new platform approach. The internal teams needed to understand what was coming, and if the changes were substantial or not, whether that’s marketing, sales, support or any other department that was working with customers. The customers needed to know what has changed and how it affected them. This has typically been done via release notes, but the founders saw these as static and inadequate to communicate fully to the various stakeholders what they needed to know about the latest release.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30

June 2 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle major Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla's AI Day has now been pushed to Sept. 30. "Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," he wrote on Twitter, almost two weeks after he announced the date of Aug. 19.
BUSINESS

