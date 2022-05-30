Man found shot and killed in Exeter
EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found shot to death early Monday morning in Exeter, according to Tulare County deputies.
Deputies say they responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. near Spruce and Alfred street for a report of gunshots. When deputies arrived they say they found a man inside a home shot to death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at 559-733-6218.
