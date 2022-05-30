ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Man found shot and killed in Exeter

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KDCGI_0fuy1G8o00

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found shot to death early Monday morning in Exeter, according to Tulare County deputies.

Deputies say they responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. near Spruce and Alfred street for a report of gunshots. When deputies arrived they say they found a man inside a home shot to death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Police learn new info in double homicide that killed 2 teens

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have uncovered more information about the double homicide that claimed the lives of 17-year-old Noah Golding and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Nicole Diaz. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Nicholas House in connection to both of their deaths. According to police, Nicole was meeting up with another 19-year-old female to fight […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

5-year-old dead after getting run over by vehicle

Update (June 2) — The child was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of Seasons Drive. The investigation is ongoing. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5-year-old was seriously injured after he fell out of a vehicle and got run […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX26

Man arrested following armed robbery at Fresno pizza restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he robbed a pizza restaurant in Fresno. Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Curry Pizza Company at Shaw and Marks Avenues. Detectives say the man suspected of the robbery was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#Violent Crime#Ksee Kgpe#Nexstar Media Inc#Yourcentralvalley Com
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Car flips in multi-vehicle collision in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – Investigators are looking into a collision involving multiple vehicles and possible DUI, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:45 p.m., officers say they responded to a collision involving multiple vehicles in the area of North Brawley and West San Jose avenues. When police arrived...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Large Tree Damages Big Rig In West Fresno

(KMJ) — A large eucalyptus tree was wedged in between a big rig Wednesday afternoon on Kearney Blvd in Fresno. The driver of the tractor trailer says he was driving along Kearney Blvd when a large tree fell and hit his truck, causing extensive damage to both the trailer and truck.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare man convicted for throwing Molotov cocktail at police vehicle

PORTERVILLE – Last November a Tulare man mixed up a cocktail strong enough to get him convicted of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. On May 27, a South County Justice Center jury convicted Bruce Creamer, 63, for attempting to destroy a police vehicle. He was found guilty of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. Creamer’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23, where he faces up to seven years in state prison.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found with 1,700 lbs of illegal fireworks, police say

Editor’s note: This story originally featured an image from Porterville Police that was from a separate unrelated incident. PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is under arrest after being found with over 1,700 pounds of illegal fireworks, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Tuesday at around 12:00 p.m., detectives say they stopped a vehicle […]
yourcentralvalley.com

Social media exchange caused double homicide, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say a social media exchange triggered a double shooting that left two teenagers dead in Southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning. “We do believe that this particular incident stemmed from a prior argument between two females. Those females met at this location to hash out their differences. The video will depict someone possessing a bat. At some point in time during the physical altercation, an individual produced a firearm, shots rang out, and both the Hispanic female and Hispanic male were struck by gunfire and mortally wounded,” said Fresno Police Lieutenant Paul Cervantes.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

BPD investigating shooting in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Bakersfield that left one dead. Officers got a call about the incident on the 300 block of Houchin Road near Terrace Way just before noon on Tuesday, according to PulsePoint. Sergeant Robert Pair said the victim is an adult man. Officials […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy