Washington County, ME

UPDATE: Route 9 reopens after fatal crash in Washington County

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAY BLOCK TWP, Maine (WABI) - A fatal car crash Monday afternoon closed...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 1

wabi.tv

Eastport man killed in Washington County crash Saturday

PERRY, Maine (WABI) - An Eastport man was killed after a crash in Washington County Saturday night. It happened on Route 1 in Perry. Authorities say 25-year-old Rob Zuckerman lost control of his vehicle which became airborne and rolled several times after landing. We’re told he was ejected from the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
WGME

1 killed, 1 hurt in Washington County hit-and-run

Maine State Police are looking for a driver who allegedly took off after hitting two motorcyclists, killing one of them, in Washington County. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday on Springfield Road near the town of Danforth. Investigators say the driver of a Ford Explorer crossed the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Police identify body of man found in Kenduskeag Stream Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the body of a man found in the Kenduskeag Stream in Bangor on Sunday. They say it was 35-year-old Lance Bradford who they say died from a suspected drug overdose. Bradford was arrested in May of last year when police say he broke...
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

A Frenchville Man Died in a Hit-and-Run, Driver Has Been Found

Maine State Police say the driver who two motorcycles in Washington County, killing one rider, has now been located. Troopers were called to the crash scene on Springfield Road in T8 R4, near Danforth, at approximately 2:45 Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Don Charette of Frenchville and 30-year-old Jesse Ouellette of St. Agatha badly injured. Both motorcycle drivers were transported to the hospital, where Charette died. Ouellette suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Northfield man found guilty of triple murder in Washington County

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - 65-year-old Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield has been found guilty of three counts of murder, one count of aggravated attempted murder, and one count of aggravated assault. A jury in Belfast deliberated for a just few hours Wednesday before returning the verdict. Bonfanti was accused of shooting...
NORTHFIELD, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Police Say a Dog Walker Found a Body in the Kenduskeag

Bangor Police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Kenduskeag Stream. Officials said a woman walking her dog over the weekend noticed the body near the shoreline and notified authorities. Bangor Police identified the man as 35-year-old Lance Bradford of Levant. Bradford was released from jail in April after being sentenced to time served for a burglary.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Body found in Kenduskeag Stream

BANGOR — Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Bangor. According to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department, a person was walking their dog when they discovered the body floating in the Kenduskeag Stream near the shoreline. Police have not yet identified the body, but...
WGME

Maine man found guilty in 2020 triple murder

BELFAST, Maine (BDN) -- Thomas Bonfanti, a Northfield man accused of killing three people and severely wounding a fourth in a February 2020 shooting spree, was found guilty Wednesday evening on all counts. Bonfanti, 65, reacted stoically, staring straight ahead while seated at the defense table as the verdict was...
NORTHFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Culvert, road collapse prompt Ellsworth road closure

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - For anyone driving through Ellsworth, there are some new road closures you need to know about. According to the city, there was an unexpected culvert and road collapse on the Mill Dam Road. That road is closed as a result, as well as access to the...
ELLSWORTH, ME
NECN

1 Dead in Maine Hit-and-Run Crash

Police in Danforth, Maine, are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday. Officers responded to the crash at about 2:45 p.m. on Springfield Road in T8 R4 NBPP near Danforth, Maine police said. According to police, the suspect was...
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of June 2

ELLSWORTH — A pickup truck struck a culvert and a tree head-on after a motorist fell asleep while driving on Front Ridge Road in Orland May 24, said Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Marcus Downes. Zachary Hutchins, 30, of Bucksport was driving a 2009 Chevrolet K1500, which had to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

State rests in triple homicide trial in Waldo County Court

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The state has rested after presenting evidence in day four of the Thomas Bonfanti triple murder trial in Belfast. As the defense began its case today, Bonfanti wanted a former office assistant at the Machias American Legion to testify. However, the state claimed her testimony would...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Body found in Penobscot River tentatively identified as Levi Kelly

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Maine Marine Patrol Officers and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a body just before 1pm Sunday. According to Penobscot County Sheriff’s, the body has been tentatively identified as Levi Kelly, after finding a driver’s license. Kelly had been missing since April 3rd, when...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine triple murder suspect to take the stand in his own defense

BELFAST, Maine — The Northfield man accused of killing three people in Downeast Maine in February 2020 is expected to take the stand in his own defense Wednesday. Thomas Bonfanti also gave his own opening statement when the trial started last week. He called the victims “drug addicts” and described the deaths as “accidents” and “self-defense.”
NORTHFIELD, ME
I-95 FM

Is This On/Off Ramp on Interstate 95 the Most Dangerous in Bangor?

Admit it, you hate driving through there. I know I do. I won't lie, driving through the area of Exit 182A headed south, makes me go semi-white knuckle every time I drive through there. Between the ambiguous lanes and the fact that no one on Earth yields anymore (more on that in a minute), it seems like a vehicular deathmatch every time.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Jerome Hogan honored for 60 years of Greyhound service

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 60 years ago Thursday, a young man from The County went to work for the Greyhound bus company in Bangor. Jerome Hogan is a baggage handler for Greyhound. For the last 60 years, through multiple different buildings and terminals, Jerome has been the friendly face to...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Maine woman accused of stealing more than $10K from American Legion

(BDN) -- A Machias woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the local American Legion hall is expected to appear in court next month on a felony theft charge. Mary E. Tinker, 45, is accused of embezzling more than $10,000 from the legion between August 2018 and October 2019, according to court documents. She was indicted on a Class B felony theft charge a year ago and pleaded not guilty to the charge last July. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
MACHIAS, ME

