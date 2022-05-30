UPDATE: Route 9 reopens after fatal crash in Washington County

(BDN) -- A Machias woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the local American Legion hall is expected to appear in court next month on a felony theft charge. Mary E. Tinker, 45, is accused of embezzling more than $10,000 from the legion between August 2018 and October 2019, according to court documents. She was indicted on a Class B felony theft charge a year ago and pleaded not guilty to the charge last July. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
