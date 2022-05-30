ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mabel reveals she's been living with glandular fever for two years damaging her voice

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Mabel has revealed at the height of her success she was going on stage 'in complete and total utter fear' partly over how she looked and due to the fact she was secretly suffering with glandular fever.

The BRIT award winner, 26, has been living with the infection for the past two years which has caused her serious voice problems.

The Don't Call Me Up singer picked up the BRIT for British Female Solo Artist in 2020, but then developed voice issues and was constantly tired with a swollen throat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCw1t_0fuy0zNw00
Opening up: Mabel revealed at the height of her success she was going on stage 'in complete and total utter fear' partly over how she looked and from suffering with glandular fever

Eventually she discovered she was suffering from glandular fever which causes extreme tiredness, swollen glands and a high temperature.

Mabel exclusively told MailOnline: 'When we're on promo tours and tours you're using it a mad amount. And then flying.

'I kept thinking that I had Covid last year, and all my PCRs have come back negative. And then I did loads of tests because I was like constantly tired and really, really swollen throat and just like would even get a fever.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22It5m_0fuy0zNw00
So sad: The BRIT award winner, 26, has been living with the infection for the past two years which has caused her serious voice problems

What is Glandular Fever

Also called 'kissing disease' due to being spread by saliva, this illness is caused by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV).

It is also called mono, short for mononucleosis, in the US.

What is is it?

A viral infection cased by EBV.

How is it spread?

Usually by exchanging saliva with an infected person. This can be from kissing or sharing cups or cutlery but young children can also get it from sharing toys.

People are usually infectious for several weeks before the onset of symptoms.

What are its symptoms?

Common symptoms include:

Are there any long term risks?

Symptoms usually fade after two to three weeks though fatigue has been known to last up to seven months.

The virus behind glandular fever is suspected as triggering the onset of MS, though the exact mechanics of this interaction are not understood. Only a tiny fraction of people who have glandular fever ever go on to develop MS however.

There have also been studies linking EBV infection to elevating risks of certain cancers.

'It turns out I have a strain of glandular fever that I've had for over two years. So when I'm tired and I'm stressed I get glandular fever. And I still have it. I did a test the other day. It's still there.'

The infection can also be known as mono or the kissing disease and usually people get better by themselves however, symptoms can be eased by resting, painkillers and drinking plenty of water.

Mabel also revealed she suffered from stress as she struggled to cope with the public scrutiny of social media, leaving her terrified when she went on stage.

The singer added: 'The social media thing for me had gotten too much, like people just scrutinising the way that I looked.

'I'd become completely obsessive about it and I was just like going on to stage in complete and total utter fear because I would have seen one comment about something.

'Then you're going on stage already scared that people are going to say bad things and you're not performing to your best ability.

'And then it becomes a catch 22 because people say terrible things, and you're like "I kind of agree with you, that wasn't a great performance".'

But the songstress said returning to her love for horse riding and meditation have helped her overcome her problems.

Mabel said: 'I did do a meditation course - you have to do it every day twice a day. I catastrophise a lot and it's definitely helped me gain some clarity.'

Since Covid led her to take time off she has been enjoying her non-work life more including riding a horse called Gus she got a year ago three to four times a week.

Mabel admitted she now feels 'much, much, much, much better, I make sure I take so much more time for myself'.

The cooking lover also revealed she received a lot of stick for a blunder when she put a banana bread recipe on TikTok and forgot to include banana.

She added: 'We tried like some TikTok recipes. I think I put a banana bread on there and forgot to add the bananas in the recipe.

'I was getting so much shade for it. I was just like "do you know, I'm never cooking on TikTok again".'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yERw7_0fuy0zNw00
Still not well: The Don't Call Me Up singer picked up the BRIT for British Female Solo Artist in 2020, but then developed voice issues and was constantly tired with a swollen throat

Comments / 0

