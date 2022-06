If Instagram is anything to go by, which it usually is in these matters, wedding guest season is well underway. Good news if you're a fan of canapés, speeches and first dances, but not such good news if you don't have anything to wear. Luckily, Matches Fashion has just started its summer sale - and there's up to 50% off brands such as Self-Portrait, a favourite of Kate Middleton's, Ganni, Ulla Johnson, Lee Mathews, Vita Kin and more. Keeping scrolling for all the best sale buys from Matches Fashion.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO