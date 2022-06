Recently, the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce enjoyed another new member, Community Blood Center, and celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Through a partnership with more than 40 local hospitals, hosting more than 100 community blood drives each month and providing regular donation opportunities at our local centers, The Community Blood Center is proud to serve patients throughout the Midwest. Most importantly -they couldn’t do it without their volunteer blood donors.

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO