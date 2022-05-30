ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Keys: Rangers at Hurricanes, Game 7 of Eastern Second Round

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York aims for wide-open affair, Carolina in shutdown mode with trip to conference final on line. The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers each will play their second Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they decide their Eastern Conference Second Round series at PNC Arena on...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

2022 NHL Draft order set through first 28 picks

Remaining four spots to be determined by conference finals, Stanley Cup Final. The first 28 picks of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft have been set with the end of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first 16 selections were determined by the NHL Draft Lottery, which...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche, Oilers put on show in Game 1 of Western Conference Final

DENVER -- If you like goals, it was a great one. On the other hand, listen to The Great One. "You've got to play defense, man," Wayne Gretzky, the leading scorer in NHL history, said on TNT during the second intermission of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche (Game 2)

The Oilers aim to even up their Western Conference Final series against the Avs in Colorado on Thursday night. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers look to rebound against the Avalanche in Game 2 of their Western Conference Final series at Ball Arena in Colorado. You...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Esposito's loyalties with Lightning against Rangers in conference final

Hall of Famer, Tampa Bay broadcaster was player, GM for New York in 70s and 80. Tampa Bay Lightning broadcaster Phil Esposito was on the phone from midtown New York on Wednesday morning, two blocks from Madison Square Garden. The Lightning, a team Esposito co-founded in 1990, was hours from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mika Zibanejad
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Artemi Panarin
NHL

Rangers enter Game 2 of East Final against Lightning in unfamiliar role

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The script has flipped for the New York Rangers. They have pinned their entire run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to their never-quit mentality, a resiliency that has allowed them to come back in games and in each of their first two series against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Rangers vs. Lightning Eastern Final preview

Shesterkin-Vasilevskiy marquee goalie matchup in best-of-7 series. The conference finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs feature four teams in two best-of-7 series, which start Tuesday. Today, NHL.com previews the Eastern Conference Final between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. (2M) New York Rangers vs. (3A) Tampa Bay Lightning.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Unmasked: Shesterkin emulating Vasilevskiy for Rangers in Eastern Final

Shows similarities with fellow Russia-born goalie while opposing him, Lightning. There are notable similarities between Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin, his counterpart for the New York Rangers. They go far beyond each goalie being born in Russia. Vasilevskiy, voted the 2019 winner of the Vezina Trophy...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Lightning expect Vasilevskiy's best against Rangers in Game 2

NEW YORK -- Andrei Vasilevskiy was on the ice early before the Tampa Bay Lightning's practice at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Following a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday, the goalie appeared to be all business while he worked with goalie coach Frantz Jean and some of the Lightning's extra players and then exited to the locker room before the rest of the team practiced.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Sn#Tvas
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning at Rangers - Game 1

Live updates from Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden. The Lightning end a nine-day layoff between rounds when they face the Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday in New York. TV coverage: ESPN (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM,...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Rangers playing different style in East Final discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'

Micheletti joins podcast, says 'everything has worked' for New York forward Kreider. The New York Rangers learned while winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning that the playing style in the series will be almost a complete 180 from what they faced in the second round against the Carolina Hurricanes, Joe Micheletti said on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast Thursday.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Kevin Fiala

Forward had a career year but has an uncertain future in Minnesota as offseason begins. By almost any measure, Kevin Fiala just wrapped up one of the finest individual seasons in Wild history. Fiala's 33 goals marked the first time in his NHL career he reached the 30-goal plateau, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Blues plan to keep O'Reilly, Tarasenko, core together next season

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues are focused on keeping their core together next season and are not worrying about what will happen after that. That includes not trading forwards Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, who each have one year left on their contracts. "I've already read some articles,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Bertuzzi enjoys return to form in 2021-22

After Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 30th goal of the season during the closing seconds of the Detroit Red Wings' 2021-22 regular-season finale on April 29 against the New Jersey Devils, he couldn't help but grin as his teammates embraced him to celebrate the impressive scoring milestone. It was a special...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

SUTTER WINS JACK ADAMS

NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, Stanley Cup Final logo, Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, NHL Street name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
NHL

Korchinski's skating, work ethic stand out ahead of 2022 NHL Draft

Defenseman modeling game after Makar of Avalanche, hopes to become more well-rounded player. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held at Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8. NHL.com is counting down to the draft with profiles and other features. Today, a look at defenseman Kevin Korchinski with Seattle of the Western Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
NHL
NHL

Kopitar of Kings wins Messier NHL Leadership Award

Center honored for leading role in community growing game of hockey. Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings won the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award on Wednesday, presented to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities on and off the ice and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Staal not seeking contract extension with Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Jordan Staal will not seek an extension with the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the final season of his contract. "I'm going to ride out this contract," Staal said. "Eleven years is a long time here, and it's been special. I'm going to ride it out next year and hopefully finish with a bang and go from there."
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Flyers extend Bona Fide Offers to Owen McLaughlin and Ethan Samson

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have extended Bona Fide Offers to 2021 draft choices Owen McLaughlin and Ethan Samson, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. In addition, the Flyers will not be signing unsigned draft choices Connor McClennon and Marcus Westfält.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Canes Reassign Kochetkov, LaFontaine To Chicago

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Jack LaFontaine to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Kochetkov, 22, posted a 13-1-1 record, 2.09 goals-against average and .921...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a lopsided Game 1 loss

Chris Krenn on the Bolts struggling to clear the zone, a rough second period and needing to rebound. It wasn't an ideal start for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, falling to the New York Rangers 6-2 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final. Not only was it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy