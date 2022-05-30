ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Robert Lewandowski says time with Bayern Munich is over

By Chelena Goldman
Robert Lewandowski. dpa

International soccer star Robert Lewandowski said in a press conference on Monday that he does not plan to continue playing for Bayern Munich, confirming a report from earlier this month that he wishes to play elsewhere.

"One thing is certain today -- my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski said, via ESPN, about wishing to be traded to a different club.

Lewandowski, 33, is already attracting attention from clubs outside of the Bundesliga who would like to add his scoring prowess to their arsenals, such as Liverpool and Barcelona.

"Yes, Lewandowski is an option," Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said earlier this month. "He has already said he wants to leave, there are negotiations, but he still has a contract at his club. It won't be easy, being Bayern, but it's an option."

Lewandowski scored 312 goals in 384 career Bundesliga games. Last season, he broke Bayern's record for the most goals in a calendar year.

