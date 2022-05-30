ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotisserie chicken prices holding steady

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
Although most food prices have shot up over the past few months, one item is holding steady for now: rotisserie chickens.

Although other chicken products, including eggs, have become noticeably more expensive. Many retailers including Sam's Club, Costco, and BJ's Wholesale Club aren't budging on the spit-roasted favorite.

Analysts say there's a strategy to this move: if consumers come in for a rotisserie chicken they will most likely also buy other items to go with the bird. They also say most customers remember how much the rotisserie chicken cost before so a price hike would be more noticeable.

