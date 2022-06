Discord is an invite-only online messaging platform where you can create a place to hang out and chat with friends or a dedicated fan community, like gaming or podcasts. Rather than trying to make your own messaging program from scratch, it's much easier to set up a Discord server and share the link with other users. The main goal here is to bring people together without jumping through a bunch of hoops and learning curves. In this guide, we'll go over how to quickly set up a Discord server and a few of the customization options it has to offer.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO