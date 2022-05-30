ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Man drowns in strong currents at Crab Island in Destin

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUy2D_0fuxx5U800

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Authorities recovered on Monday the body of a man who was pulled under the waters of Crab Island and drowned Sunday, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post . The OCSO has not identified the man or given his age but did express “sincere sympathies to the young man’s family and friends.”

The search began Sunday after the OCSO, Florida Fish and Wildlife and the Coast Guard responded to a stranded boat and rescued four others from the water. A Florida Fish and Wildlife helicopter joined the search for the missing man. The man’s body was not found until Monday morning.

Annual flag lowering for Memorial Day at Battleship

The OCSO said the man and friends were on a rented pontoon boat Sunday. When they started having trouble with the boat, the man and several friends jumped in the water. That’s when the strong current swept him away from the boat and pulled him under the water.

The OCSO shared a video with their Facebook post about the search. The video warns of many dangers at Crab Island.

“Strong currents and drop-offs are hazards all visitors to Crab Island need to be aware of – so we are re-sharing this video for education purposes as we pray for the missing man, his friends and his family, which lives out of the country,” according to the Facebook post.

Crab Island is a large sandbar off Destin. It’s popular with boats and quickly fills with during holidays like Memorial Day.

2021 ranks third for deadliest rip current year on the Gulf Coast

It was a deadly weekend in the waters of the Gulf Coast. A man died snorkeling in Fort Morgan Saturday evening. And on Friday, Orange Beach Police responded to a swimmer in distress call. The man’s body was found Sunday .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Olmstead’s rescue comes with only minutes to spare

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer said only minutes remained before he reached the point of no return. Kevin Olmstead of Fairhope, a veteran angler and fishing guide for more than 20 years, had been in the water in Mississippi Sound for 10 hours after […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okaloosa County, FL
Accidents
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Destin, FL
Accidents
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Destin, FL
Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

Gulf County Mummified Infant Remains Found Midday Update

Tourists coming for red snapper season helps Bay County’s economy. People can start baiting their hooks. It’s officially red snapper season in Bay County. Starting on June first, anglers can fish on federal waters through August 19th. Law enforcement raises awareness on The 100 Deadliest Days for Teen...
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

First sea turtle nest of the season discovered in Destin

Yesterday, Destin Fire Control District posted this photo of beach safety crews making rescues on multiple swimmers off of Gulf Shore Dr. due to rip currents still present in the Gulf of Mexico. Yesterday’s beach warning flag was red, with the notice of dangerous rip currents still present. “Rip...
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Fish Flash: Fishing before the opening of red snapper in Destin

Red snapper season, for the federally permitted vessels, which is the majority of the Destin charter fleet, opened up June 1. The limit is two per anglers and the charter boats are in hot pursuit of the signature red snapper. More fishing news:4th annual Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament kicks...
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab Island#Currents#The Missing Man#Accident#Office Facebook#Ocso#The Coast Guard#Florida Fish
WJHG-TV

Panama City nightclub closes indefinitely

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Vibez Nightclub in Panama City has closed its door indefinitely. This announcement comes just a day after the city and police department held a news conference about a fight inside the nightclub. Five people were arrested and eight more are wanted on charges of rioting.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 Navarre students detecting red tide and Forecasting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Navarre Marine Science Center has been operating for 13 years. This program is run by dual enrolled students with amazing research about red tide and water quality that are making a difference in our environment. A group of students are taking water samples three times a week to make sure that our […]
NAVARRE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

U.S. Coast Guard’s Barque Eagle arrives in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A massive military sailing ship docked in downtown Pensacola Thursday morning. The Barque Eagle, the flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard, is docked in downtown Pensacola near Plaza De Luna. “This by the way is the Eagles’ first ever visit to Pensacola, Florida,” said Dan McCort with the Pensacola Navy League. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Officials urge Escambia Co. residents to prepare for hurricane season

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — June 1 marks the start of hurricane season. With the tropics becoming more active, emergency managers are urging residents to get prepared.  Escambia County’s emergency manager Travis Tompkins said Wednesday the county has been pushing residents to get their hurricane plan ready, including knowing their evacuation route, as well as making […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Panama City nightclub shuts down after fight video surfaces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nightclub in Panama City is shutting its doors, according to a Wednesday afternoon Facebook post. In the post on social media, Club Vibez said they are closing down after two years of business due to “the unlawful targeting by law enforcement and the abuse of the news outlets.” The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Investigation continues into infant remains found in Wewahitchka

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Investigators were back on the scene where construction workers found an infant’s body Tuesday afternoon. They found the remains in a pile of dirt in Wewahitchka, where they’re building a fast-food restaurant at the intersection of Highway 71 and Chipola Ave. Gulf County Sheriff’s investigators were able to confirm it was […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WKRG News 5

3 charged in Fort Walton Beach murder

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — After a months-long investigation, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department charged three people in connection to a homicide that happened in 2021. Ty’auvion Morris, 19, Corderrius Grant, 20, and Nathaniel Riggs 18, were charged in connection to the murder of Tykeis Noland. Noland was found shot on Oct. 24, […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy