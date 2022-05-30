Family gifted RV after losing home in Caldor fire

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a swimmer who went missing on Sunday in the Sacramento River. The sheriff’s office identified the swimmer on Wednesday as a 19-year-old man from Arizona. Deputies responded to the Sacramento River, east of Levee Park, in Colusa around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff’s […]
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - A hiker was rescued in Plumas County in the Lakes Basin area near Long Lake on Wednesday, according to the Plumas County Search and Rescue. Plumas County Search and Rescue units rescued the hiker after he became stranded due to snow hidden trails and called 911.
Both firefighters and residents alike say the fire is burning in the same spot as the Atlas Fire back in 2017, which was part of the Northern California firestorm that burned tens of thousands of acres and lasted for weeks.
NAPA (CBS SF) -- Evacuees were allowed to return to their homes early Wednesday while crews continue to gain containment of the blaze that burned nearly 600 acres. The "Old Fire" on Old Soda Springs Road near the Silverado Country Club and the burn zone of the deadly 2017 Atlas Peak Fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and rapidly grew as the evening progressed. As of about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire announced that the fire has been mapped at 570 acres and was 15% contained."Firefighters worked hard overnight and made significant progress," the agency said.Cal Fire's LNU division hurried crews...
PALERMO, Calif. — Survivors of the 2018 Camp Fire are still waiting for payments from the Fire Victim Trust (FVT) over two years after promises of being made whole through financial reimbursements for what they lost in several California fires involving PG&E equipment. To this day, many have yet to see half of what they were promised and some are even losing their homes because of it.
PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) — A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a curious cougar in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school Wednesday morning, authorities said. The custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile mountain lion was spotted, said Detective Javier Acosta...
As part of Nevada Sports Net’s “Exploring Our Backyard” series, KRNV/NSN personalities with share their excursions in Northern Nevada this spring, summer and fall. Today, we take a look at Alex Margulies’ scuba diving trip in Lake Tahoe with Clean Up The Lake. This series is presented in sponsorship with Christensen Automotive.
NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KERO) — Firefighters are still battling a vegetation fire that started Tuesday afternoon and is forcing evacuations in Napa Valley. According to Cal Fire, the fire has now spread to 570 acres and as of Tuesday night was only 5% contained. Cal Fire saying it's been...
Two kayakers capsized and clung to rocks in dangerous conditions at Lake Tahoe in Nevada, the sheriff’s office said. The two men were spotted around 2 p.m. May 27 in northern Lake Tahoe near Incline Village, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeffrey McCaskill told McClatchy News. McCaskill said...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Niemeyer & Friends Crawfish Boil Fundraiser and the Alta Vista Resource Center are hosting a fundraiser for a local family in need of financial help. In 2019, then 17-year-old Felicity Cueva was involved in a harrowing motorcycle accident, narrowly escaping death. Felicity sustained a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, collapsed lung, shattered scapula, kidney lacerations, and a brachial plexus injury. Felicity remained in a coma for weeks while family and friends waited patiently for her to wake up. Their prayers were answered the day she did wake up but still has a long road of recovery ahead of her.
Dogs are no longer permitted on the Waterfall Trail or the North Kings Loop Trail, both of which are in the Kings Canyon area and near Kings Creek, according to a news release from Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space. This restriction has been implemented to better protect Kings Creek, which is a source of Carson City’s drinking water.
Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler, of Eugene, Oregon, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 26 in Reno. The fatal car crash took place eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran at about 3:15 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a black 1998 GMC Suburban SUV was heading east on Interstate 80 near Washoe County Mile Marker 11 when the car veered into the center median and hit a paddle marker.
(KERO) — Millions of people are now under new water restrictions in Southern California. Eleven percent of California is now in "exceptional drought" the worst designation according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The California State Water Resources Control Board voted to ban watering any ornamental turf at commercial sites....
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Paradise Park is hosting its annual ‘Return to Paradise’ event next weekend in Meyers. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the park, located at 1011 E. San Bernardino Avenue. Event highlights include...
COLUSA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a person who was last seen in the Sacramento River near Levee Park in Colusa Sunday night. Deputies say a person who was not wearing a life jacket was having issues and began to struggle while swimming across the river. The Colusa County...
BAY POINT, Calif. (KERO) — The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday morning in the Bay Area. The quake happened shortly after 5 a.m. about 6 miles northwest of Pittsburg, Calif. The depth of the earthquake was 19.7 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological...
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A street gang crackdown in central California resulted in 88 arrests and the seizure of 58 firearms, state officials said Thursday. Those arrested this month in Stockton are suspected in a series of violent crimes, including robberies and at least two homicides, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said in a statement.
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — An Amador County sheriff’s sergeant, who is running for sheriff himself in the upcoming election, has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation by an outside agency. (Video above: Top headlines for June 1) It’s unclear what Sgt. Ryan Gillaspie is being investigated...
