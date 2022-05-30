Family gifted RV after losing home in Caldor fire

NAPA (CBS SF) -- Evacuees were allowed to return to their homes early Wednesday while crews continue to gain containment of the blaze that burned nearly 600 acres. The "Old Fire" on Old Soda Springs Road near the Silverado Country Club and the burn zone of the deadly 2017 Atlas Peak Fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and rapidly grew as the evening progressed. As of about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire announced that the fire has been mapped at 570 acres and was 15% contained."Firefighters worked hard overnight and made significant progress," the agency said.Cal Fire's LNU division hurried crews...

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO