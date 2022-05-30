ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Share a Memorial Day tribute to honor a fallen military member

Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xp3B7_0fuxvlmL00

On this Memorial Day 2022, Denver7 would like to pay tribute to someone close to you that gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms. We would be honored to share a story and photo of a fallen service member on your heart.

Tell us about their service and how their life impacted you and your community. We'll share their story and photo on thedenverchannel.com, our social media platforms and in Denver7 newscasts.

From our entire Denver7 family, we honor the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes.

You can submit using the Your Opinion below to be featured in this story and Denver7 newscasts . If you prefer email, our address is 360@thedenverchannel.com.

Angela Bracero
Share a Memorial Day Tribute Share a Memorial Day tribute by submitting a story, photo to honor a fallen military member close to you. We'd be honored to feature their story on thedenverchannel.com or a Denver7 Newscast? Using the form below, tell us about their service and life and what it means to you. You may upload a photo for us to use in the tribute and the form should allow for you to submit a voice tribute. And as always, you can also email 360@thedenverchannel.com. Your Name Phone number Email Your 360 Opinion Upload photo/video/audio Security Check

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy