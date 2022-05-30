ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

St. Joseph P.E. teacher retires after 40 years

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHe8v_0fuxvgMi00

After a 40-year career, a local teacher celebrated his retirement surrounded by friends, family and students.

Hundreds of people gathered to honor the legacy of James Leech Rucker — a St. Joseph Catholic School P.E. teacher who is retiring this year.

The school threw a massive party for him that featured food trucks and music. Several past and present students stopped by.

Rucker said he's enjoyed teaching all his students and feels blessed to have made it so far.

"I'll be back. I'll come back and volunteer. I'll come see them on the playground and to the special events. Because it's my life. I've been here over 40 years. It's like I know I'll miss them when September rolls around. You know I'll be back," said Rucker.

More than 300 people stopped by to wish Rucker a happy retirement.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy