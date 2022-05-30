ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmare, ND

Kenmare getting new community pool

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ee2a_0fuxv3Dk00

KENMARE, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Kenmare Park District is pulling funds together to get the community a brand new pool.

The pool will be in the same location, but everything will be upgraded including the bathhouse being moved for more parking, a climbing wall, a kids splash/play area, a canopy area with tables and bathrooms and more, according to a Facebook post .

The park district recently held a raffle ticket fundraiser that brought in $14,000 for the upgrades.

“We are so excited to move forward with this project for our community! ” the Facebook post from the park district read.

To donate, visit the Kenmare Pool & Playground Project Fund through the North Dakota Community Foundation website, or write a check to the NDCF with Kenmare Pool Fund in the memo and mail it to the following address:

Kenmare Park Board
PO Box 199
Kenmare, North Dakota 58746

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Morton County parks sharing local attractions online

On a nice North Dakota day, there’s nothing more enjoyable about the outdoors than partaking in a nice swim at Harmon Lake or setting up camp at Graner Park. “We have one park that is especially underutilized and that would be Fish Creek. That’s a little way out in the country and it’s just drop-dead […]
MORTON COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Schwan’s Home Delivery closing Jamestown depot

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Schwan’s Home Delivery will be closing their doors as of June 3 in Jamestown. Schwan’s Home Delivery became a separate company of The Schwan Company several years ago, specializing in door-to-door delivery of their products. “The decision to close the Jamestown depot on...
JAMESTOWN, ND
96-5 The Fox

See Bismarck – There Are People That Want To Work

It's happened quite often over the last year or so, almost surprisingly hard to believe. I forgot how long ago it was, but on the very same day here in Bismarck, I came across two local businesses that were extremely understaffed. Now I already know from personal experience the frustration of when your favorite place to eat either closes early or just shuts down - due to a lack of employees that WANT to work. So when I came across this post on Bismarck People Reporting News my hope for all of humanity ( or at least here in Bismarck/Mandan ) has been restored.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Kenmare, ND
KX News

Williston searches for artists to bring new city banners to life

Williston is looking for a few talented artists to bring some color to the city. The corridor, located between Main Street and 2nd Avenue, is part of the state’s Urban Grant Program- which helped to revitalize downtown Williston. This included new light poles behind the city’s Service Drug and other local businesses. To go along […]
WILLISTON, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Discover Dinosaurs On The Prairie Near Napoleon, North Dakota

I was coming back from a duck hunting trip last fall when I decided to make a pit stop in Napoleon, North Dakota. One of the few cities I've never had the pleasure of visiting before in North Dakota. As a lifelong North Dakotan, there are very few cities in the state I haven't at least stopped at a gas station before. Between hunting and fishing trips, and my job, I've been to nearly all of them.
NAPOLEON, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndcf#Kenmare Pool Fund#Kenmare Park Board#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Sickies Garage celebrates 10 years on the restaurant road

A staple in the downtown Bismarck and Fargo areas, Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews was originally started by a group of friends who would skip work to tinker in their garage, leading to plenty of cookouts. Wanting to share that feeling of fun and theme with the public, they moved from one type of workshop […]
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Missouri River Festival! Admit It, It’s The Food (GALLERY)

The kids are outta school and we're all starved for some fun! Starved for food too...but we'll get to that soon. The Mighty Thomas Carnival once again returns to the Bismarck Event Center for The Missouri River Festival. Wild rides and games galore! Who knew you could pay $80 for a two-dollar Sponge Bob inflatable? Seriously, why won't that basketball go through that hoop? It's carny-science and you're not allowed to know.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

The Pet Vet Clinic more mobile, busy than ever

A mobile unit offering veterinary services for pet owners in rural parts of North Dakota is keeping busy. Every day, The Pet Vet provides basic and surgical care to animals right inside of its fully-equipped truck. The clinic on wheels visits a different town within 60 miles of Minot every...
KX News

Morton County highlights the joy of the outdoors with new promotional videos

Morton County has taken the tourism board digital with a new series of videos highlighting everything the area has to offer. The new promotional packages stem from a collaboration between Morton County’s Public Information Office and Sheriffs’ Office, using select images from the Mandan community marketing program. The videos feature scenic destinations popular in Morton […]
MORTON COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

KX Conversation: Dr. Noe Mateo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our June 1st KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with infectious disease specialist Dr. Noe Mateo of Sanford Health. Dr. Mateo spoke about why he chose the career he did, the last two-plus years with COVID-19 and more.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

6th Annual Carz-N-Cures Car Show Is Coming This Weekend!

The six annual Carz-N-Cures Car show is coming up this Saturday, June 4th from 10 am to 2 pm. This event will take place at the northwest parking lot of the North Dakota State Capitol. Lot, 600 East Boulevard Avenue in Bismarck, North Dakota. Car and truck entries are accepted with free-will donations. This car show is free and open to the public.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

“Dine And Dash” In BisMan – Just Plain Stupid

Here is what I don't understand about this whole thing. Why plan on going out to dinner if your intentions are to run out of the restaurant like cowards and thieves without paying a cent? Is it like some kind of cheap ( CHEAP being the keyword here ) thrill? I remember this back in San Diego years ago, when a group of people got together beforehand and decided to have an elaborate dinner at a moderate - expensive place, and then with their track shoes on bolt out the exit door to make a dash for their car. It's called "Dine And Dash", and unfortunately it's been happening lately here in Bismarck. I guess you call it a trend, of stupidity. Just recently kxnet.com reported that recent studies "...show that around 20 percent of people typically dine and dash when out? In Bismarck at the local Sickies restaurant, this happens more than you think"
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s Beloved Tackle Shop Up For Sale

Dakota Tackle is up for sale and is said to have an interested buyer. Dakota Tackle has been in business since right around 1979, serving the community for about 43 years. The owner, Wade Anderson, says it's time for him to retire, so he can spend more time with his kids and grandkids.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Mountain bike summer series returns for riders to enjoy

The Burleigh County Bicycle Cult is bringing back its free summer riding series, allowing cyclists to enjoy the activity regardless of being beginners or pros. “We pull in a lot of local people. We do get a couple of people who do travel from out of town,” Burleigh County Bicycle Cult co-founder Ian Easton said. […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KX News

Customers who dine and dash is a local problem

CLARIFICATION: The dashers in question had a $40 bill that they did not pay, and left ONLY $8 on the table total.  BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Going out for dinner at your favorite local restaurant is always a good time. But did you know that recent studies show that around 20 percent of people typically […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy