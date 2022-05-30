ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day of giving coming in June to Greenville Country Club

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jazz and brunch work so well together.

On June 26, the East Carolina Ivy Foundation will be holding a Jazz Brunch and Annual Day of Giving at the Greenville Country Club. ECIF is a nonprofit public charity with the mission of “enhancing education, culture, and healthy living” among our citizens.

The event will feature Carroll Dashiell and company and will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at 216 Country Club Drive in Greenville.

The Attire is Sunday Best. Tickets are $50. To buy tickets, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy