Terre Haute, IN

Memorial Day 5K tradition continues in Terre Haute

By Molly Cummings
MyWabashValley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – People laced up their running and walking shoes Monday and took part in the annual Memorial Day 5K in Terre Haute. The run and walk took place in Deming Park...

www.mywabashvalley.com

MyWabashValley.com

How drivers can be safe during planting season

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As planting season continues, farmers are hitting the fields to stay on schedule. But, with increased work and more machinery on the roads, motorists are asked to be cautious. According to the Indiana State Police, on average there are 1000 accidents involving vehicles vs...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Overnight fire damages vacant hair salon In Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire crews responded to an overnight fire at a Terre Haute business overnight. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said the call came in at 3:30 a.m. that a structure at 2201 8th Ave. had caught fire. The building has a sign reading Hair With Flair Salon, social media posts indicate that the company may have been closed for some time.
MyWabashValley.com

Stranger helps teenager injured in bicycle accident

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Brownsburg teenager is home recovering after being injured in a bicycle accident, and 17-year-old Jackson Mullins is thanking the stranger who stopped to help. Mullins has a bandage on the side of his head covering the five staples and his shirt sleeve covers most of...
BROWNSBURG, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Rain now in the forecast

Some tropical development possible in the southern Gulf of Mexico. May was warm and wet this year. High of 90 and low of 70 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are very warm. Dew points are also high. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite has more clouds to the west but moving this way but all clear on radar. Few showers and storms for Wednesday into early Thursday. The wind will change to the north with a front going through. Then dry until the next rain chance by early next week. Temps will cool and stay there for a while. Tonight, partly cloudy and 70. Tomorrow, scattered storms and 83. Dry to end the week and the weekend but more rain by early next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Little cooler to end the week

Satellite has lots of clouds around today. High of 87 and low of 72 today. No rain at the station. Terre Haute right now is warm and a NW wind. Temps are turning cooler to the NW. Dew points are still high. Water vapor satellite has lots of moisture over this area. Satellite shows lots of clouds around and some rain on radar. Any showers will move out by Thursday afternoon. Severe weather looks to stay SE of here. Dry for the weekend but another rain chance by early next week. Temps will cool over the next several days. Tonight, showers and 61. Tomorrow, AM rain and 77. Nice weekend and more rain by early next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Nice weather moves in

A tropical storm is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecast to move over FL. High of 77 and low of 62 today. Not much rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a NW wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are coming down. Water vapor satellite shows drier air moving this way. Satellite shows clearing and all clear on radar. We stay dry for the next two days. The next rain chance comes the start of next week. Temps will stay a little cooler the next several days. Tonight, clearing and 55. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 82. The weekend looks good but rain chances are back as we start next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

