Memorial Day 5K tradition continues in Terre Haute

Some tropical development possible in the southern Gulf of Mexico. May was warm and wet this year. High of 90 and low of 70 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SW wind. Temps are very warm. Dew points are also high. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite has more clouds to the west but moving this way but all clear on radar. Few showers and storms for Wednesday into early Thursday. The wind will change to the north with a front going through. Then dry until the next rain chance by early next week. Temps will cool and stay there for a while. Tonight, partly cloudy and 70. Tomorrow, scattered storms and 83. Dry to end the week and the weekend but more rain by early next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO