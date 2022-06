Did you know WWMT Channel 3 turns 72-years-old today?. Many of us have grown up with channel 3 and the many talented anchors, reporters, and meteorologists along the way. Keith Thompson, for example, has been forecasting weather for West Michigan at WWMT for over 33 years and counting. WWMT, originally WKZO-TV, was only the second television station in West Michigan as it launched just a year after WLAV-TV in Grand Rapids, now known as WOOD-TV. John Earl Fetzer made his dream come true by launching the 5th television station in the state of Michigan according to WWMT,

