Further 71 cases of monkeypox detected in England

The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zkw81_0fuxuCBf00
There are currently four confirmed cases in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales.

Another 71 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England, according to the UK’s public health body.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the latest cases, as of 29 May, bring the total number in England to 172. Four cases have been detected in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales, taking the UK total to 179.

More than 200 cases have been identified outside the virus’s usual areas of circulation, leading to a World Health Organization official to say it could be the “peak of the iceberg”.

The updated case total comes after the UKHSA, along with authorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, issued joint guidance to stem the spread of the disease.

It urged those with the virus to avoid close contact with others until their lesions have healed and any scabs have dried. They have also been told to avoid contact with pets for three weeks. Anyone who has had contact with someone infected could be told to self-isolate for 21 days after a risk assessment.

Updated guidance on Monday said that people who suspect they have the virus or have been diagnosed with it, and need to travel to get healthcare, should cover any lesions, wear a face mask and avoid public transport. They should also not have sex as soon as they notice the first symptoms, and use a condom for eight weeks after infection.

Dr Ruth Milton, senior medical adviser at UKHSA, said: “We are continuing to work closely with our colleagues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to ensure we are aligned in our approach to reducing the risk of transmission of monkeypox in the UK.”

The first cases in England were confirmed on 7 May. It is usually found in west and central Africa and can be transmitted through person-to-person close contact, including sex.

A majority of cases identified so far are among men who have sex with men. Symptoms are normally mild and most recover within a few weeks. UKHSA has said that the risk to the UK population remains low, but people should be alert to any new rashes, spots, ulcers and blisters on their body.

Anyone who has a rash with blisters should call NHS 111 or a sexual health centre immediately, they added.

