Australia’s parliament has to change – because autistic people like me can’t

 3 days ago
‘In Australia we have little representation of federal parliamentarians living with a disability, and none who have identified as autistic.’

Being a neurodiverse young woman who also suffers from mental health issues can often feel like the “triple threat” that nobody would ever want. The recent federal election was incredibly positive for young women, many of whom were put off a career in politics – seeing it as still a white boys’ club.

But given my triple threat, I can only partially celebrate the host of new women being sworn in to parliament, and I am left wondering when I might see a neurodiverse politician, or a great focus, and open discussion, of mental health issues from our representatives.

In the US, there are a number of loud and proud autistic politicians in office. Democrat Jessica Benham brought her whole self to her successful 2020 campaign, refusing to hide her autism or work as a disability rights advocate.

“I was hearing from my community that they wanted someone who was like them to be represented,” she told ABC news upon her election. “Their voice was long unheard.” She never hid who she was and she ran on a platform of running for everyday Pennsylvanians, including those with disabilities, and believes it was this message of inclusivity that led to her historic win.

Yet here in Australia, we have little representation of federal parliamentarians living with a disability, and none who have identified as autistic. Having this kind of representation is so important to our community because it means we have people with lived experience advocating for policy and research on the things that matter most to us. It also empowers us with the belief that we too could be sitting in parliament one day, helping to make decisions and shape our country’s future for the better.

The autism spectrum remains severely misunderstood. About one in 150 Australians is affected by autism, with boys four times more likely than girls to be on the spectrum.

This disability is very different to many other physical disabilities as you cannot see it. But what if this wiring was not something to be masked or hidden? What if we viewed it as a kind of superpower?

Some tech firms have already found that employing neurodiverse candidates can lead to productivity gains, profit boosts and advancements in innovations. Maybe employing, or electing, someone who thinks differently might just solve problems in ways that other people have not yet thought of. I want to see that day come in Australia, but sometimes it seems a very long way off.

My autism has led to me developing anxiety, the two conditions interlinked, and I can often burst into tears for no good reason that an outsider can understand.

My cultural background ended up being a further hurdle to having my mental health properly dealt with. My mum is from eastern Europe, a culture that traditionally doesn’t necessarily believe in seeing a psychologist. But if you saw someone like me in a position of power, talking about the complex interaction of neurodiversity and mental health like Jessica Benham in Pennsylvania, maybe there could be change.

To this day, I cannot express how grateful I am to the teachers that supported me during my darkest days, and the people who did understand the struggles of those with mental health issues. Every time I think about them I tear up, but this time out of relief and appreciation.

We need to talk more openly about our mental health, particularly at a time in history where the stress and anxiety of the past couple of years are seeing record mental health issues across the world. If any good can come of this mental health shadow pandemic it can be the opening up of dialogue around the issue.

Society has to change, because I can’t. I am always going to be autistic as it is in my DNA. Being neurodiverse is what makes me me; it makes me unique. I am a woman and of eastern European descent. I still need to shop, work and socialise. These things will not change so I can only hope that the understanding, acceptance and treatment of complex, interconnected mental health issues matures.

We need change at all levels of society but we really need it to start from the top. A recent Plan International Australia survey for the Represent Us report showed that 41% of women with a disability would not consider a career in politics solely because of the lack on inclusive practices in government.

That is a shame because I want to see people like me there, and I am sure many more neurodiverse Australians do too.

