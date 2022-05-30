Why Miami was more impressive than Boston despite Game 7 loss I THE HERD

Jimmy Butler doesn’t have an NBA title on his résumé yet, but it’s taken a championship-level team to knock him out of the playoffs in recent years. The Boston Celtics fended off a furious Miami Heat comeback attempt in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday to set up an NBA Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Butler played all 48 minutes of the loss, scoring a game-high 35 points before missing a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute. He also had two 40-plus-point games in the series and received a vote for the Larry Bird Trophy, given to the Eastern Conference finals MVP, in defeat.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO