ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Why Miami was more impressive than Boston despite Game 7 loss I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a poor shooting night in Miami, the Heat hung on until the last minute and lost...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s young gun record would make Kobe Bryant proud

After leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum joined an elite young gun club featuring Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. According to Stat Muse, Tatum is just the fourth player in NBA history to make the NBA Finals while averaging at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in the playoffs before turning 25. Only Kobe, LeBron and Wade have done it before in their respective careers.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
NBC Sports

Why beating Jimmy Butler bodes well for Celtics’ NBA Finals hopes

Jimmy Butler doesn’t have an NBA title on his résumé yet, but it’s taken a championship-level team to knock him out of the playoffs in recent years. The Boston Celtics fended off a furious Miami Heat comeback attempt in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday to set up an NBA Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Butler played all 48 minutes of the loss, scoring a game-high 35 points before missing a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute. He also had two 40-plus-point games in the series and received a vote for the Larry Bird Trophy, given to the Eastern Conference finals MVP, in defeat.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Colin Cowherd
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mike D’Antoni considered front-runner for 1 head coach job

Mike D’Antoni has spent the last two years as an assistant coach and coaching advisor, but there is at least one team that may want him to run the show next season. D’Antoni is viewed as one of two finalists for the Charlotte Hornets head coach job, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. The other is Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. Neither candidate has met with Hornets owner Michael Jordan yet, which will likely be the final step before the team makes a decision.
NBA
FOX Sports

FOX Sports Unveils Lead NFL Broadcast Team For Its 2022-23 Season and Super Bowl LVII

Three-Time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen Joins Acclaimed Play-By-Play Announcer Kevin Burkhardt in Network’s Top Booth. Award-Winning Reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi Return to the Sidelines. NEW YORK – FOX Sports – the most-watched NFL network – names three-time NFL Pro Bowler Greg Olsen as this season’s lead NFL...
NFL
FOX Sports

Warriors Vs. Celtics, Chris Broussard makes Finals pick I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and Chris Broussard makes his final predictions for the series. While Broussard admits the Celtics can be a strong team, he reminds viewers they haven't been great in Game 1 match-ups, and they're facing a type of offense they haven't seen before. On the other hand, the Warriors have been very successful opening series, and because they understand the importance of a Game 1 win, Broussard believes they will have the advantage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Herd#The Boston Celtics
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley takes another shot at aging Lakers

Charles Barkley spent much of the 2021-22 NBA season taunting the Los Angeles Lakers, and he does not appear set to stop anytime soon. Barkley recently appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” and was asked about the Lakers’ hire of Darvin Ham as head coach. Barkley praised Ham, but essentially said he was taking on an impossible situation due to the age of the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum is 'Under Duress' ahead of the NBA Finals I FIRST THINGS FIRST

With the NBA Finals upon us, and the Golden State Warriors gear up to face the Boston Celtics, it's natural that Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum have found themselves on Chris Broussard's Under Duress list this week. But watch to see why Kevin Durant, who's team was eliminated early on in the playoffs, makes an appearance on Broussard's list, and why Broussard thinks a member of the New Orleans Pelicans organization may be feeling the heat surrounding the future of star player Zion Williamson.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NBA odds: Three NBA Finals MVP long shot bets to make now

As the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics prepare to duke it out in the 2022 NBA Finals, it’s clear that future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry and rising superstar Jayson Tatum are the best players on the floor. They score the most points, their player props are sky-high...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy