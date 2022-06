Draymond Green shared some thoughts with Colin Cowherd on the narrative that Stephen Curry needed a Finals MVP award to validate his legacy. Green pointed out that even while Kevin Durant was on the roster, Steph was facing double teams more often than KD was, and a FMVP isn't going to change the impact he's had on the game. KD took to social media to say Draymond's take was 100% false, and the two had a brief back and forth on this topic. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard are joined by Antoine Walker, and they decide whether or not there was any truth to Green's take, or if KD was right to disagree.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO