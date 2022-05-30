ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cops: Gunfire at Phoenix house party kills 1 and injures 5

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Gunfire erupted at a weekend house party in Phoenix, killing one young man and injuring five teens, police said.

Phoenix police said Monday that they are trying to determine what led up to the shooting overnight Saturday into Sunday. Neighbors told KNXV-TV that they heard multiple gunshots before several vehicles drove away from the scene.

Police said the gunfire killed an 18-year-old man and five other people ranging in age from 16 to 18 were wounded.

No identities were released and a police statement provided no details about the injuries of the people who were wounded.

There was no information provided about a suspect or suspects but investigators were appealing for information from the public.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

