NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Mayor's Fitness Challenge (MFC) will return after a two year break in the month of June. This will be the 6th Annual MFC for North Adams. In past years, the challenge expanded into a challenge between the cities of Pittsfield and North Adams, but this year the challenge will only be in North Adams and will only span the month of June.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO