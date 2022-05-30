PHOTOS: Beaver Valley Lutheran damaged by severe weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Weather Service said four tornadoes were confirmed as part of the Memorial Day weekend storms. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed at 1:52 a.m. Monday, May 30, in Minnehaha County in Sioux Falls. The estimated wind peak was 90 mph and the path was .34 miles and 50 yards wide. The NWS said, “The tornado very briefly touched down in a residential area of Sioux Falls. This led to snapping of several trees in a confined area, along with damage to some residential structures.”

