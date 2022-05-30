ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, SD

PHOTOS: Beaver Valley Lutheran damaged by severe weather

By Kesia Cameron
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A church east of Brandon...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

KELOLAND TV

NWS: 4 May 30 tornadoes, 1 near Brandon, 1 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Weather Service said four tornadoes were confirmed as part of the Memorial Day weekend storms. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed at 1:52 a.m. Monday, May 30, in Minnehaha County in Sioux Falls. The estimated wind peak was 90 mph and the path was .34 miles and 50 yards wide. The NWS said, “The tornado very briefly touched down in a residential area of Sioux Falls. This led to snapping of several trees in a confined area, along with damage to some residential structures.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tree cleanup services feel impact after severe storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In the aftermath of the storm damage, we’ve seen local tree businesses in town are working to clean up much of the damage left. Eric Kersh works at STS Tree Service with his father in the Sioux Falls area and say they have never seen this much severe damage back-to-back.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Tornado touches down on Missouri River

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a better look at the variety of weather everyone experienced on Memorial Day. Wildlife photographer Randy Hoeck of Sioux Falls was in the right place at the right time on Monday. He captured several pictures of a tornado that touched down briefly on the Missouri River around 12:20 p.m. near Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, SD
City
Brandon, SD
City
Valley Springs, SD
farmforum.net

4 tornadoes confirmed in Memorial Day storm system as spring rain totals mount

It's the spring of severe weather and heavy rains. Weekend storms, especially on Monday, resulted in minor flooding across the region. And four tornadoes were confirmed on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. There was damage, but no injuries, according to storm reports. Amy Parkin, lead forecaster with...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Confusion lingers on why Sioux Falls tornado sirens went off Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Early Monday morning, a tornado warning was issued for Brandon and cities to the east, but tornado sirens also went off in Sioux Falls- even though the whole city was not technically under threat. There has been some confusion surrounding the city’s decision...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Additional storm damage keeps county department busy

Only two weeks after the derecho that swept through the southeastern part of the state, South Dakotans faced another storm. A line of thunderstorms blew through the same area May 30. They also extended into parts of Iowa and Minnesota. While these storms were not as severe as those on May 12, Minnehaha County received the brunt of the damage with high winds, heavy rain and hail.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
Lennox Independent

Possible tornado ‘skipped over’ Worthing family

Marlene Sweeter and her husband, Ken, were asleep with the window open when what sounded like a train came roaring by their brown two-story home. It was around 2 a.m. on Sunday, south of Worthing and Highway 18, and Ken went to close the window as rain poured in the dark of the morning. That’s when Marlene saw their white storage shed fly by.
KELOLAND TV

Tree clean-up; flooded roads; memorial ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. This month, many people across eastern KELOLAND lost several trees. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is asking to drivers to be aware...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

McKennan Park residents frustrated about power outages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the last few weeks, residents in eastern South Dakota have experienced severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and a derecho. In addition to damage, power outages have become frequent especially for one Sioux Falls neighborhood. The McKennan Park neighborhood is just one of many that has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls police nab disorderly subject running in traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police were called to Cleveland Avenue yesterday for a disorderly subject reported to have been running in traffic and causing all sorts of disruptions. The department posted on social media, that he was taken without incident. The four-legged troublemaker was given a ride to the humane society.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Weekend storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It was a stormy Memorial Day across northeast South Dakota. Severe thunderstorms packing strong winds in excess of 60 miles an hour and heavy rain led to some street flooding (pictured) in Watertown Monday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of more than two inches were reported in Watertown. Trained weather...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Wild Wednesday: Learning about the Red-Footed Tortoise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Education Specialist Natalie Erickson from the Great Plains Zoo joined us this morning to learn more about Lucky the Red-Footed Tortoise. This kind of tortoise lives up to fifty years and is known to be very active. The shells grow with them as they age.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls cleans up after early morning storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Sioux Falls woke up to damage from storms that rumbled-through early Monday morning. The early morning thunderstorms in eastern South Dakota brought damaging winds, causing some significant damage in parts of Sioux Falls. Hidden Paradise Kennels over by the State Penitentiary saw...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Engineering analysis to assess damage to the F-16 aircraft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 114th Fighter Wing has completed recovery operations for the F-16 aircraft involved in Tuesday’s incident. According to a release from the National Guard, an F-16C assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing left the runway upon returning from a routine training mission. The pilot was assessed and released by emergency crews on site. No injuries were reported.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Federal drug sentence; fatal Rapid City crash; 8th grader gets message from Mars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this morning, accused of assaulting two women. Authorities say the incident started Tuesday afternoon when one of the victims saw a man by her relative’s vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

