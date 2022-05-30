ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

4 injured in Platte County motorcycle crash

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
A motorcycle crash Monday in Platte County injured four people, according to Major Erik Holland with the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the crash at around 11:47 a.m. at 45 Highway and the 92 Highway spur roundabout, just east of Leavenworth, Kansas.

A driver on one of the motorcycles was transported to an area hospital by air ambulance with possible life-threatening injuries.

A second motorcycle was occupied by a male and a female passenger. They were both transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of a third motorcycle was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
